JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.

JACKSON, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO