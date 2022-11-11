ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scio Township, MI

WILX-TV

Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange. Wednesday marks four...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan State Police looking for missing teenager

Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen back in October. Raven McBride was last seen Friday October 21 in Laketown Township, which is just north of South Haven. She has bright red hair and brown eyes, and is just over 5 feet tall....
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Stockbridge Township

A motorcyclist passed away Friday from injuries sustained in a crash in Stockbridge Township. Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup truck vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at around 6:30pm. The Office says the pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and struck the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Stockbridge Road.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Person extracted from vehicle after Acme Twp. crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 31 in Acme Township and crews had to extract an individual from one of the vehicles. "Crews encountered an extended extrication that took approximately 40 minutes to free...
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI

