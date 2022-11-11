Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Bath Township police seeks information in hunter’s 2018 death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area. His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange. Wednesday marks four...
22 WSBT
Michigan State Police looking for missing teenager
Michigan State Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen back in October. Raven McBride was last seen Friday October 21 in Laketown Township, which is just north of South Haven. She has bright red hair and brown eyes, and is just over 5 feet tall....
Michigan university ordered to shelter-in-place as police searched for armed car thieves
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Everyone at Oakland University campus was ordered to shelter-in-place Monday morning as police searched for armed car thieves who had already exchanged gunfire with a security guard, police said. Around 4 a.m., the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office advised that everyone on campus should stay indoors...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Jackson police looking for man who pulled an AR-15 style rife on officers Friday
The incident happened Friday just after 11:30 p.m. Police officers responded to the 600 block of S. Mechanic Street on a report of two gunshots in the area.
whmi.com
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Stockbridge Township
A motorcyclist passed away Friday from injuries sustained in a crash in Stockbridge Township. Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pickup truck vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at around 6:30pm. The Office says the pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and struck the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Stockbridge Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
3 in critical condition after Lansing Township crash
Three people were left in critical condition Monday following a serious head-on car crash.
Jackson Police: $1,000 reward for information on shooting suspect
Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect in Jackson.
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
WILX-TV
$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Washtenaw County (Washtenaw County, MI)
The Michigan State Police reported a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on westbound I-94, east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township at around 6.45 p.m. The officials reported that a black sedan of unknown make and model had collided with another vehicle and had fled the scene.
60-year-old man killed in crash between truck, motorcycle in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, MI -- Alcohol may have played a role in a fatal collision between a truck and motorcycle Friday evening, police said. At about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11, deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail, north of Stockbridge.
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
Michigan motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup truck in Stockbridge Township
The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Person extracted from vehicle after Acme Twp. crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US 31 in Acme Township and crews had to extract an individual from one of the vehicles. "Crews encountered an extended extrication that took approximately 40 minutes to free...
Comments / 1