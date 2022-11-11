ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

See who bought and sold property in McDonough County from Nov. 4-10

By Tom Martin, The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUyCH_0j7iFmgF00

MACOMB — These are property transfers from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10 in McDonough County.

• Part S ½ SE35-4/2, Industry: $1,640,000/Kendall W and Kristy Bollin to Dusty-Ward Farms, LLC

• 809 W Carroll St., Macomb: $52,500/Scott Collins to Marc Schiller

• 423 W Calhoun St., Macomb: $67,000/Barbara J Morrison to Pallares Holdings, LLC

• 936 W Jackson St., Macomb: $275,000/James Clanin to Kirk and Debra Neally

• Rural Farmland, Industry 82.9 acres: $1,541,940/Laverne M McFadden, Trustee to Greuel Holdings, LLC

• Rural Farmland, Bethel 109.79 acres: $1,580,976/Laverne M McFadden, Trusteee to South of 136, LLC

• Rural Farmland, Bethel 80.42 acres: $1,226,405/Laverne M McFadden, Trustee to Kevin R Myers

• Rural Farmland, Industry 51.33 acres: $1,441,172/Laverne M McFadden to Christopher Klitz

• 104 Lovejoy St., Colchester: $15,000/Carol J Beck to Blake and Devyn Denney

• 628 W Orchard St., Macomb: $58,000/Eric Zahniser to Joseph Palumbo

• 106 W Dept St., Colchester: $10,000/Roger W Bilderback to Marjorie Corwin

• 118 S Sherman Ave, Macomb: $45,500/Ricardo J Moran-Cortes to Tina N White

• Rural Farmland, Industry 51.33 acres: $1,441,172/Laverne M McFadden, Trustee to Carson Klitz, Trustee

• 416 Hurst Dr., Macomb: $117,000/Jay D and Linda J Cremer to Rodney Kipling

• 220 S Smith St., Prairie City: $131,764/Joshua B and Melissa M Pearce to Gary Davis, Jr.

• 1 Heath Ct., Macomb: $12,000/United Community Bank to Michael Knapp

• 2 Heath Ct., Macomb: $15,000/United Community Bank to Michael Knapp

• 109 Kurlene Dr., Macomb: $224,250/Tracy A and Sharon E Knight to Todd J and Wendy E Gilliland

• 510 E Washington St., Macomb: $128,000/Todd J and Wendy E Gilliland to Daniel G Waymack

• 408 Hurst Dr., Macomb: irregular/$24,000/Scott Collins to Lance Kelley

• 16640 N 1100 th Rd., Macomb: $80,000/Teresa M Nell to Melissa S Waddill and George L Waddill

• 11880 E 700 th St., Colchester 15.39 acres: $140,000/Timber Capital, LLC to Cristobal Martinez

• 724 E Hail St., Bushnell: $5,000/Brittany Borders to Frederick M and Martha A Harn

• 107 W Elm St., Bardolph: $4,000/Whitney Ford to Christopher J Martin

• 615 W Chandler St., Macomb: $42,000/Cian Quinn to Jason Spring

