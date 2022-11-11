Read full article on original website
Car crashes into Catonsville bakery
A car crashed into a bakery off of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville this afternoon. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash
A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
Fatal road rage incident remains under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal road rage incident in Howard County remains under investigation, and now, police are asking for the publics help. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Harrison Marks, IV, was killed in the fatal shooting in Elkridge. Police said just after 3:30 p.m., Marks was...
Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Elementary school, high school closed for day because of hours-long barricade situation in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
18-year-old charged in Middle River killing
Police have charged an 18-year-old in connection with a man gunned down in a robbery over the weekend in Middle River.
Gun found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore
Police confiscated a gun Tuesday at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, a source told 11 News. A teacher saw a student around 9 a.m. showing what looked like a gun to a group of students, a source told 11 News. The administration was immediately notified and searched the student,...
Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park
Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Midday Murder Suspect At Large Following Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed in Maryland on Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon following a reported fatal shooting, authorities say. Eastern District patrol officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street, where there was a report of shots fired in the area.
