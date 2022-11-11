ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wbaltv.com

US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WTOP

3 dead, highway closed after Cecil Co. crash

A deadly two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of three adults in Cecil County, Maryland, Saturday evening is under investigation. Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on eastbound Pulaski Highway at Old Elk Neck Road in Elkton just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Police say...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
92Q

BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Hillendale, assaults reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating nearly a dozen crimes that were reported recently. Between September 11 and November 11, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole a portable power generator and three xBox gaming systems. Between October 11...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Elementary school, high school closed for day because of hours-long barricade situation in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gun found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore

Police confiscated a gun Tuesday at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore, a source told 11 News. A teacher saw a student around 9 a.m. showing what looked like a gun to a group of students, a source told 11 News. The administration was immediately notified and searched the student,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park

Baltimore police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times in West Forest Parkon Saturday. A 911 call was reported at around 4:58 am alerting police to a victim in distress in the 3300 block of Chelsea Terrace. “Upon arrival, officers found Baltimore City medics treating a 38-year-old male for gunshot wounds to his neck and torso,” the Baltimore Police Department said. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in serious condition. The post Man found shot multiple times in West Forest Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

