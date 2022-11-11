BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO