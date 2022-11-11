Wakanda reigned supreme at the box office this weekend as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the competition. The MCU sequel crushed all competitors as expected with a $180 million opening weekend. That’s the best opening at the box office since the film’s MCU sibling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got off to a $185.4 million start back in May. It also marks the record for the best opening weekend in November, eclipsing the $158 million start of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire back in 2013.

