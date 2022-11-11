Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
411 Box Office Report: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rules With $180 Million
Wakanda reigned supreme at the box office this weekend as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominated the competition. The MCU sequel crushed all competitors as expected with a $180 million opening weekend. That’s the best opening at the box office since the film’s MCU sibling Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got off to a $185.4 million start back in May. It also marks the record for the best opening weekend in November, eclipsing the $158 million start of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire back in 2013.
411mania.com
David Harbour Hints That Thunderbolts Film Will “Drop A Bomb” For MCU Phase 5
Speaking with Gizmodo as part of the publicity tour for his upcoming film Violent Night, David Harbour alluded to some details for Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts film, where he reprises his Red Guardian role from Black Widow. While a script is not yet forthcoming, Harbour stated that he was given a sense of the arc of the film and liked the functional concept. Harbour’s Red Guardian will appear alongside Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, and a number of other MCU antagonist characters.
Comments / 0