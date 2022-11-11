ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

2024 OL Talan Chandler gets first offer

Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."
NEVADA, MO
247Sports

Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
