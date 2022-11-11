Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."

