Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State player grades: Joey Hauser helps Spartans stun No. 4 Kentucky
After outplaying No. 2 Gonzaga and fumbling it away down the stretch, Michigan State found itself in a similar spot Tuesday. This time, Tom Izzo had a trick up his sleeve down 71-69 in the closing moments of the first overtime. Michigan State used a double pass on an out-of-bounds...
2024 OL Talan Chandler gets first offer
Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler picked up an offer from Eastern Michigan recently, his first of the process. "It was awesome," he said. "I wasn’t expecting it and Coach Creighton made my day by telling me the hard work is paying off and it showed they put their trust in me. I was so excited I was at a loss for words. Being patient and waiting has been hard and to hear that I was getting an offer was amazing. It has been my dream to play Division 1 football."
No. 4 Kentucky collapses in Champions Classic 2OT loss to Michigan State
INDINAPOLIS - Up by two in the final seconds of both regulation and overtime, the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats found a way to lose Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, falling 86-77 in double overtime. "You got to finish people off, UK head coach John Calipari said...
Michigan RB CJ Stokes providing early return on investment for Wolverines
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back CJ Stokes was a three-star prospect in the class of 2022, but as he bluntly told reporters on Tuesday night, “I’m not a three-star.”. “I want to get that out of the way first,” he says. So when the...
Charlotte football hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi, per reports
Charlotte football is hiring Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as its next head coach, according to reports Tuesday, including Bruce Feldman. Poggi has worked under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan since 2021. "Poggi is expected to remain on with the Michigan program for the rest of the Wolverines season,"...
Michigan QB Cade McNamara officially out for season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 football season as he recovers from knee surgery, U-M coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Monday. "He underwent the surgery and seems that it was successful," Harbaugh said. "We're supporting him in all...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
By the numbers: How No. 3 Michigan, Illinois match up statistically ahead of Saturday's clash
The Michigan football team closes its home slate with one of its most physical matchups of the season Saturday, when the third-ranked Wolverines host Illinois (4-3 Big Ten, 7-3 overall) in what figures to be a physical matchup (Noon, ABC). How do the two teams stack up statistically before the...
