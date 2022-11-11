Read full article on original website
Duke Energy collaborates with North American utilities on protecting customers from scams
INDIANA – It could be a phone call or a text. “This is Duke Energy, and we are on our way to disconnect your service unless you pay us right now.” The type of communication or message may vary, but the intent is always the same – to scam customers out of their money or personal information.
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart over opioid allegations
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids at its stores. “The opioid crisis has devastated far too many...
Healthy Minds, Healthy Lives Mental Health Workshops now accepting registrations
INDIANA — To observe National Rural Health Day this week (Nov. 17), Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), along with the Indiana Rural Health Association (IRHA), are announcing three new mental health initiatives geared towards farmers and those in the agricultural community. Titled Healthy...
Cancer-fighting advocates mark the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout® by calling for action to help people quit tobacco
INDIANA – Cancer patients and survivors are marking the American Cancer Society’s 47th annual Great American Smokeout® Thursday by calling on elected officials to protect the health of all Hoosiers by increasing tobacco taxes and investing in tobacco control programs. “The Great American Smokeout® is about helping...
