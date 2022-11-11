ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country. The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump has to overcome the long arc of history if he is to win re-election

Several have tried – among them Herbert Hoover – but only one succeeded.So if Donald Trump is to win the presidency once more after having suffered a defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, he will be in very singular company indeed – that of Grover Cleveland.Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the country, is the only person to have successfully won two non-consecutive terms. Can Trump become the second?“Now, Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, for I want to find everything just as it is now,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

#46. Arkansas

States with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the highest and lowest approval ratings for Presi…
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy