Several have tried – among them Herbert Hoover – but only one succeeded.So if Donald Trump is to win the presidency once more after having suffered a defeat to Joe Biden in 2020, he will be in very singular company indeed – that of Grover Cleveland.Cleveland, who served as the 22nd and 24th president of the country, is the only person to have successfully won two non-consecutive terms. Can Trump become the second?“Now, Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments in the house, for I want to find everything just as it is now,...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO