Coroner releases preliminary autopsy results for man killed in Tell City officer-involved shooting
There's an update on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Perry County, Indiana on Friday. The Perry County Coroner's Office says 22-year-old Payton Masterson died from a single gunshot wound to the right-side ribcage area, and confirmed that the shot was not fired from Masterson's weapon. As we previously...
104.1 WIKY
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
wevv.com
Coroner called to crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County, Kentucky on Tuesday. Authorities tell us the 911 call came in for the crash just before noon on Tuesday. We're told the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the 1078 Zion exit,...
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
wbiw.com
Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois
CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
wevv.com
wevv.com
Man wanted in fatal Hopkins County hit-and-run arrested, sheriff says
A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County, Kentucky, has been arrested, according to authorities. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps had been arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving on a DUI suspended license.
WXII 12
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
wevv.com
Police: Madisonville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two arrests
Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky. Two men were arrested on several charges after a weekend traffic stop in Madisonville, Kentucky.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requests authority to issue citations for open burn violations
MITCHELL – The Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department made the request to have authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. The ordinance will give authority to the fire chief, and two assistant fire chiefs, Mitchell Building Commissioner Bill Sallee, and Mitchell Police Department to issue citations for violations of open burning or nuisance fires.
Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it. FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during […]
14news.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
wdrb.com
ISP: 2 arrested after shots fired during police chase that ended on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg. According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 15, 2022
12:47 a.m. 911 call investigation at 12th and R streets. 1:14 a.m. Unlawful entry reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 2:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 28th Street. 3:15 a.m. Mitchell emergency in the 1000 block of I Street. 3:29 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th and...
wbiw.com
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
