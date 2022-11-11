Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
False identity and drugs lead to arrest
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
wbiw.com
A traffic stop and subsequent search leads to police finding syringes and meth
SULLIVAN CO. – Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Trooper William Clark of the Putnamville State Police Post stopped a passenger vehicle on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan, for exceeding the posted speed limit. The driver of the passenger vehicle was identified as Jonathan...
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
vincennespbs.org
Two arrests made after traffic stop in Sullivan
Indiana State Police made two arrests in Sullivan County for possession of meth and other charges. 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer and 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury were both arrested. On Monday, Nov. 14th, at 5:30 pm, ISP Tropper William Clark stopped a vehicle on SR 54 near Section Street in Sullivan for speeding.
wbiw.com
Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
wslmradio.com
Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
bcdemocrat.com
Police Blotter: Meth found during traffic stop, man arrested; Man charged with residential entry
A Seymour man, 20-year-old Christopher Stout, faces a Level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in September. On Sept. 7 Indiana State Trooper Matthew Hatchett observed a vehicle with a damaged license plate traveling eastbound on State Road 46 East past the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics
November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for Clark County police chase in U-Haul already had warrants for their arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities. Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday. Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator
This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
wevv.com
2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting
A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
wbiw.com
Seymour teen faces child molestation charges
SEYMOUR – Seymour police officers arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement allege he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on Saturday, November 5, after the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster.
vincennespbs.org
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
wdrb.com
Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
Police chase vehicle through 3 counties, suspects arrested
The investigation began just before 3 p.m. when the Seymour Police Department responded to an attempted theft call from Home Depot.
wbiw.com
Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash
COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 15, 2022
12:47 a.m. 911 call investigation at 12th and R streets. 1:14 a.m. Unlawful entry reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 2:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 28th Street. 3:15 a.m. Mitchell emergency in the 1000 block of I Street. 3:29 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th and...
vincennespbs.org
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
wbiw.com
Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois
CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
Comments / 0