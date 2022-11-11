ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

False identity and drugs lead to arrest

BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested early Sunday after a Bedford Police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima change lanes and not using a turn signal as the driver went from the right lane to the left lane on 16th Street. The officer ran the license plate and...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Two women were arrested during a traffic stop

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman punches another woman in the face and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of US 50 West after a report of a physical domestic fight. When police arrived they spoke to the victim who told police she and 23-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Two arrests made after traffic stop in Sullivan

Indiana State Police made two arrests in Sullivan County for possession of meth and other charges. 28-year-old Jonathan Clymer and 28-year-old Isaac Bradbury were both arrested. On Monday, Nov. 14th, at 5:30 pm, ISP Tropper William Clark stopped a vehicle on SR 54 near Section Street in Sullivan for speeding.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Refusal to cooperate with police officers leads to Bedford teen arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford teen was arrested on Wednesday, November 9th when Bedford Police Officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street at 10:33 p.m. after a report of an unwanted person. The male caller told police, 19-year-old Shawn Deaton refused to his property. Police found Deaton...
BEDFORD, IN
wslmradio.com

Bedford Couple Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Amber Eads, 40 years old of Bedford, and Jacob...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Nets Significate Amount of Narcotics

November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Freda D. Davis 47, Madison, Indiana, and Amy L. Watterson, 46, Hanover, Indiana, on preliminary alleged charges of; possession of methamphetamine Level 3 Felony and maintaining a common nuisance Level 6 Felony. Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Milton Street,...
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Operation Predator Net Naps Another Predator

This has been an ongoing investigation for nearly two years. November 12, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeremy W. Robb 39, Louisville, Kentucky, for child solicitation Level 4 felony, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor level 4 felony and possession of paraphanailia class C misdemanor. Jeremy Robb was taken into custody...
MADISON, IN
wevv.com

2-year-old child dies in Knox County shooting

A young child is dead after a shooting in Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department announced the news on Monday, and said that the incident had happened last week. According to VPD, officers were sent to the Good Samaritan Hospital around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a 2-year-old...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour teen faces child molestation charges

SEYMOUR – Seymour police officers arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement allege he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on Saturday, November 5, after the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

VPD Arrest 2 Overnight

Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
VINCENNES, IN
wdrb.com

Floyds Knobs woman arrested after police pursuit ended in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Floyds Knobs woman was arrested after a police pursuit ended in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon. Lori Phillipy was wanted on a warrant for drug possession, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop. The sheriff said a deputy found Phillipy in a car when she threw several drug syringes at a deputy and drove away.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 15, 2022

12:47 a.m. 911 call investigation at 12th and R streets. 1:14 a.m. Unlawful entry reported in the 1000 block of 4th Street. 2:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 28th Street. 3:15 a.m. Mitchell emergency in the 1000 block of I Street. 3:29 a.m. Traffic stop at 16th and...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

VPD Searching for a Person of Interest

Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man was involved in a fatal crash in Crawford County, Illinois

CRAWFORD CO., IL. – The Crawford County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on Route 33. Crawford County Sheriff Bill Rutan said Bryan Hager and Bethany Stine, both of Flat Rock, were walking in the roadway on Route 33 near 150 North when they were struck by the semi-tractor trailer driven by Christopher Russell of Washington.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

