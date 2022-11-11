ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
ONTARIO, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Animal remains found in vehicle during traffic stop in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Palmdale Station deputies arrested a driver on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale on Friday.It's unclear at this moment if the driver was booked on any charges. An independent videographer told City News Service that the remains were from a goat.The type of animal that was found has not been confirmed to CBSLA at this moment. 
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

LAPD arrests 28-year-old allegedly connected to several overdoses in Granada Hills

Los Angeles police arrested a 28-year-old accused of providing drugs that led to the overdose of several people inside of a Granada Hills apartment building. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 16900 block of Blackhawk Street and found five people: three women and two men, all between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, suffering from a drug overdose. "We had a total of five patients," LAFD Chief Jaime Moore said. "One of them was in full arrest so obviously also not breathing and we had two other individuals unconscious and the other two were disoriented. We found evidence of some type of extracurricular drug use. Not sure what it is and that's why the LAPD is on scene."Paramedics treated the victims and took them to local hospitals, all of whom are currently in stable condition. After an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Ludwin Henriquez from Granada Hills for "possession of controlled substance and possession of  firearm." His bail was set to $50,000. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week

Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

