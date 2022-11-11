Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Packers Football
Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph strips the ball away from Packers running back Aaron Jones after a long gain during overtime on Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay. Jones recovered his own fumble.
Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10.
Commanders end Eagles' unbeaten run to start season
Members of the unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins can now relax as Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season, 32-21, on Monday night in Philadelphia.
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette scores against the Seattle Seahawks.
Leonard Fournette strides into the end zone for a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.
Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.
Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record.
Reports: Rams WR Cooper Kupp avoids major ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp avoided a major ankle injury but will miss some time, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Monday.
Photos: Packers foil Cowboys 31-28 in overtime
Green Bay erases a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field.
Vikings edge Bills on FG in overtime thriller
Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) after he scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Christian Watson rebounds with 3 TD catches as Packers tip Cowboys
The rookie had two earlier drops during Green Bay's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas at Lambeau Field.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs out of thr pocket against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) after a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit:…
Lions storm back to beat Bears for second straight division win
Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as the Detroit Lions rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the host Chicago Bears 31-30 on Sunday.
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Nov 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks to quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
