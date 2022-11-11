Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac.

The first day of winter, also the shortest day of the year, arrives on Dec. 21, 2022 — but that doesn’t mean cold temperatures and snow storms will wait until then.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac , Floridians could expect to see a colder-than-usual winter following an active few weeks in the tropics with Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

While it’s highly unlikely residents in the Tampa Bay area will need to pick up a snow shovel this year, the Almanac said there is the possibility of some “record-breaking cold temperatures.”

“The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s,” the Almanac said. “December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.”

The Almanac predicts plenty of rain and mush — as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures.

So how much snow can we expect this winter season?

The short answer is zero inches.

However, the 2022-2023 winter outlook predicts the eastern half of the country could be dominated by an active storm track, running from the western Gulf of Mexico to the northeast.

“Areas south of the storm track (much of the Southeast) will see frequent storms bringing cold rains and a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain—as well as chilly temperatures,” the Almanac said.

“While we will not see snow in the Tampa area, we could see flurries north of I-10 at some point this winter, especially in the panhandle,” Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “Northeastern Florida usually sees snowflakes once about every 8 years, but Northwestern Florida sees snow flurries a bit more frequently than that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.