ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZujmK_0j7iExFd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac.

The first day of winter, also the shortest day of the year, arrives on Dec. 21, 2022 — but that doesn’t mean cold temperatures and snow storms will wait until then.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac , Floridians could expect to see a colder-than-usual winter following an active few weeks in the tropics with Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

While it’s highly unlikely residents in the Tampa Bay area will need to pick up a snow shovel this year, the Almanac said there is the possibility of some “record-breaking cold temperatures.”

“The first bite of winter should come earlier than last year’s,” the Almanac said. “December 2022 looks stormy and cold nationwide with an active storm pattern developing and hanging around for most of the season over the eastern half of the country.”

The Almanac predicts plenty of rain and mush — as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures.

So how much snow can we expect this winter season?

The short answer is zero inches.

However, the 2022-2023 winter outlook predicts the eastern half of the country could be dominated by an active storm track, running from the western Gulf of Mexico to the northeast.

“Areas south of the storm track (much of the Southeast) will see frequent storms bringing cold rains and a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet, ice, freezing rain—as well as chilly temperatures,” the Almanac said.

“While we will not see snow in the Tampa area, we could see flurries north of I-10 at some point this winter, especially in the panhandle,” Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said. “Northeastern Florida usually sees snowflakes once about every 8 years, but Northwestern Florida sees snow flurries a bit more frequently than that.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 183

Donna Comeau-guillaume
4d ago

I can't wait.... I'm so hot it's November and it's in the high eighties humid I am sick and tired of dripping with sweat.... I am ready for the cold I will feel so much better.... Bring it on

Reply(13)
57
KeepTheFaith
4d ago

Well the last time Florida saw snow I was around 5 years old and tho it was only a short sweet light snow- it was snow and it was awesome

Reply(13)
44
Allyson Murray
4d ago

meanwhile.....my ac is on while I make plans for Thanksgiving! I've been here in Central Florida 42 years, I've seen it really cold only about 2 times, where mud puddles and well pumps froze.

Reply(1)
23
Related
WFLA

Warm today ahead of tomorrow’s cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ll see some extra clouds around through the day today, and the humidity will also be higher than yesterday. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, which is slightly above average for mid November. There is just a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but the rain chance increases to […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front to move through Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Nicole gone and high pressure building in we can expect to see a nice weekend with warm weather on Saturday and only a very small chance for a few late day showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s at the beach and mid 80s inland. The rain chance is at 20%
SARASOTA, FL
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFLA

WFLA

115K+
Followers
24K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy