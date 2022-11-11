Read full article on original website
19-year-old killed in Bamberg County crash
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Bamberg County. It happened around Sunday, November 13th about 4:40 a.m. on Rivers Bridge Road near High Chi Pen Road 6 miles from Ehrhardt. A 19-year-old from Barnville, S.C. was driving a Dodge pick-up south on Rivers Bridge Road. The driver traveled […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
coladaily.com
Lexington coroner identifies victim involved in Calhoun Road collision
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle collision in Swansea Saturday morning. According to Fisher, Michael Nelvin Gordon, 40, of Gaston, was the passenger in the vehicle traveling westbound on Calhoun Road when the driver failed to navigate the curve, leaving the right side of the roadway and hitting a tree.
iheart.com
coladaily.com
Lexington Coroner identifies Comanchee Trail homicide victim
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher is releasing the identity of a man who was shot and killed during an incident Monday shortly after 1:30 pm. at 1035 Comanchee Trail located in Riverbanks Retreat Apartments. According to Fisher, Devonte Jerone Craft, 24, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the...
abccolumbia.com
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
live5news.com
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree, drives into creek
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a Friday crash in the Cordova area. It happened on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road at 10:15 a.m. A Volkswagen SUV traveling south ran off the right side of the road. The SUV then...
abcnews4.com
Local business owner says he was robbed of more than $70,000 worth of equipment
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — Thousands of dollars in equipment were stolen from a business along Bluff Road in Columbia over the weekend. Business owners there say its the second time its happened in the past few months, and claim it’s happened too many times over the years. "I’ve...
abcnews4.com
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland HS employee arrested
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–An employee at Lower Richland High School was arrested Tuesday after an altercation with a student. Richland School District One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon says the employee Shermanda Thompson who worked as a campus monitor, was in a physical altercation with the student Tuesday morning. Dr....
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
iheart.com
live5news.com
