No. 7 LSU vs. Arkansas Gaining Hype, Tickets Still Available

Heading into the matchup, No. 7 LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorite to the Razorbacks, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

With kickoff set for 11 a.m. on Saturday in Fayetteville, the Tigers (7-2) hit the road to take on a fiery Arkansas (5-4) squad who is certainly in the midst of a season they weren’t expecting heading into the year.

For the Tigers, Brian Kelly’s squad is clicking on all cylinders. Led by electrifying quarterback Jayden Daniels, his playstyle is box office. The chance to see Daniels in person is a treat, always keeping fans on their toes.

For Arkansas, their offense is led by the shifty, electrifying gunslinger KJ Jefferson. Providing the Razorbacks with a dual-threat signal-caller who can extend plays with his feet, LSU’s defensive line will be put to test against a Sam Pittman led offense.

Pittman and his squad will certainly have their work cut out for them against an LSU squad who has made a meteoric rise as of late. How will they respond to an electric offense that is showing no signs of slowing down as more continuity continues to develop?

Brian Kelly and his squad look to carry their momentum from consecutive SEC victories into Saturday’s matchup. With the offensive weapons this unit attains, they'll look to attack early and make a statement against an SEC West foe.