Packers CB Eric Stokes likely done for season; LB De'Vondre Campbell out Sunday

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
 4 days ago

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is unlikely to suit up again this season, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes was on crutches in the locker room following the loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He was carted off the field in the same game in which the Packers also lost linebacker Rashan Gary for the season to a torn ACL.

Stokes is dealing with ankle and knee injuries. LaFleur would not divulge details or the severity of either injury.

"It's looking unlikely, but I don't have an exact update for that," LaFleur said.

Stokes' absence likely pushes Rasul Douglas into a starting role at cornerback with Jaire Alexander. In addition to Stokes and Gary, the Packers all but ruled out a third defensive starter for Week 10 on Friday: linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is "highly unlikely" to be on the field at Lambeau when the Dallas Cowboys visit this weekend.

"We were hopeful that he would be available this week. It's looking highly unlikely," LaFleur said of Campbell. "He's not where we need him to be, I guess." --Field Level Media

Ashe Post & Times

