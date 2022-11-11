Following a loss that was worthy of tears, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr turns on the waterworks and slams teammates for not caring as much as himself. There is no bias in the world quite like that of a Kansas City Chiefs fan with disdain for the Las Vegas Raiders. In the wake of quarterback Derek Carr’s emotional post-game press conference from Sunday, however, I don’t believe bias plays any role in negative talking points against the Raiders QB.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO