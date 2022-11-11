Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
live5news.com
Lineup announced for 2023 High Water Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers have announced the lineup for a North Charleston music festival. The “celebration of music, food, and libations” featuring music curated by Charleston folk duo Shovels & Rope will be headlined by Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Wilco. Other performers include Bleachers, Father...
charlestondaily.net
The Second Annual Flippers & Fur Fest at the Regatta Inn on Folly Beach on Saturday, December 3
A Fun-Filled Event to Raise Money for Folly Beach Turtle Watch & Pet Helpers. Folly Beach, SC – Calling all animal lovers! Mark your calendars and plan to attend The Second Annual Flippers & Fur Fest on Saturday, December 3 at the Regatta Inn on Folly Beach. This event is fun for the whole family, including your four-legged friends. 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit two amazing non-profits, Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program and local animal shelter Pet Helpers.
Ice skating rink coming to Credit One Stadium for the holidays
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your skates! Credit One Stadium is bringing an outdoor ice-skating rink to Daniel Island for the holiday season. “Skate the Stadium” will bring a new custom-built ice-skating rink to the entertainment venue featuring cozy fire pits, seasonal concessions, and special holiday events like holiday carolers, visits with Santa, […]
Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
King Street In Charleston South Carolina
The upper King neighborhood is one of the most popular in Charleston and easily accessible. It has a rich history and is also home to some of the city's newest restaurants and hotspots. Visitors can spend a day window shopping or spend the night at one of the hot spots.
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 11/14
Trevor Witcher of West Ashley wants to share his dream dinner with American actor, and musician Donald Glover and two Philadelphia pro-athletes: 76ers center Joel Embiid and Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper. Together, they would enjoy a caffeinated cocktail, pizza and a creamy dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Glover, Embiid and...
cohaitungchi.com
[23 Fun Things] To Do In Folly Beach When It Rains
Folly is without a doubt one of the most unusual beach towns anywhere, with east coast surf, a quirky beach town strip, and high quality Lowcountry island atmosphere. It’s a location close and dear to our hearts, and it’s where you’ll frequently find us. We invited our...
charlestondaily.net
TOP 5 Pros & Cons of Living In Charleston South Carolina – New Video
Enjoy this new video by the Charleston 4 Real team. What are the TOP PROS & CONS of Living in Charleston South Carolina? Let’s talk about the best and worst things about moving to Charleston South Carolina!. Just how bad are the HURRICANES? What other issues accompany the hurricane...
Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica to reintroduce Krystal into Charleston area
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Multimedia personality, Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is bringing bite-sized burgers back to the Lowcountry. Charlamagne Tha God and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, who doubles as his business partner, have become the latest celebrities to ink a franchise deal with regional burger chain, Krystal. The couple plans to open and co-brand […]
charlestondaily.net
New Surf Shop opening in downtown Charleston – Quiet Store Surf Shop
The location formally occupied by The Loft will soon be reopening as the brand new Quiet Storm Surf Shop. 267 King Street will now be a haven for beach vibes and ocean lovers. Quiet Storm has been in business since 1984 providing affordable clothing, boards, accessories and more and are excited to be part of the King Street shopping experience.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Dental Outreach opens new low-income dental clinic
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston Dental Outreach hosted its grand opening on Azalea Drive. The Dental Outreach, run by Dr. Bill Sasser, aims to provide quality dental service to those with low income "all while respecting the dignity and worth of every individual." Dr. Sasser...
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
counton2.com
Molina Healthcare hosting Thanksgiving meal distribution
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three local organizations are coming together Friday to make sure all Lowcountry families are fed on Thanksgiving. Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Fetter Health Care, and Charleston Hispanic Association will host a Thanksgiving meal distribution on Friday. Turkeys, spiral hams, and Cornish hens will be...
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
woodfloorbusiness.com
Cali Launches South Carolina Distribution Center
Cali (San Diego, Calif.) announced the opening of a 250,000-square-foot distribution center in Summerville, S.C. The building is the first of four planned distribution centers and will enable faster deliveries for the eastern seaboard, according to the company. “The 250,000 square feet facility supports a multi-shift operation with product sampling,...
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
“It brings everybody together": Santee Indian Tribe building community through annual turkey shoot
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Santee Indian Tribe's annual turkey shoot is all about building camaraderie. It's a tradition that started seven years ago by former Chief Randy Crummie. Although it's open to people of all ages, it's especially geared toward children. “We’re just basically trying to keep it...
