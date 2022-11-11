ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Cooper tabbed as Cosby AD, head football coach

By By Jake Nichols
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y6Bi_0j7iEFr100

COSBY — With the sending of one Thursday night tweet from Cosby assistant principal Will Lewis, Levi Cooper’s long-awaited ascension was made official.

After two stints as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator — the first of which began when he was just 23 and the latest of which ended in Cosby’s loss to Oliver Springs last Friday — Cooper was named Cosby’s athletic director and head football coach this week.

He assumes the athletic director position after Lewis, who previously held the role, decided to step down in order to spend more time with his family.

“I think it was 2019 or 2020 when we were having postseason basketball games, there were three weeks where I spent six (of seven) days in a gym,” said Lewis. “It kind of dawned on me that my kids have a pretty small window that I want to take advantage of personally.”

In the head coaching role, Cooper takes over for Kevin Hall, who spent 12 years at the helm and wanted to ensure he had the perfect fit in place before stepping away.

Cooper fit the bill seamlessly.

“I had been thinking for a couple seasons that when someone got here and wanted the job, someone who I felt would grow and have pride in the program, that I would feel comfortable stepping aside,” said Hall via text on Friday. “Coach Cooper fit that to a tee!

“I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s very knowledgeable and motivated, but most of all, he loves this football program. I’m really proud of the outstanding coach he has become and know he will do a good job for us.”

“It was just finding the right time to see if we could make it happen,” added Cooper. “And secondly, that the administration would be on board. I knew that he was ready to kind of take a step back. It’s like everything fell in line for it to happen the way it did.”

For Cooper, filling Hall’s shoes will be especially meaningful given the relationship the two have shared.

Not only did Hall serve as the offensive coordinator when Cooper played quarterback for the Eagles — Hall even knew his successor as an infant.

“A lot of people don’t know this, and he wouldn’t want me to tell it, but we’ve known each other our whole lives,” said Cooper on Friday. “(Hall) and his brother used to push me around in a stroller.

“I owe a lot to him. He gave me a chance to coach and be a coordinator when I was a kid, and he turned me loose with it and let me grow up and make mistakes. He’s been an unbelievable mentor throughout my career. Super cool that I get the chance to follow him and that he’s not leaving.”

Hall certainly is not, as he has reiterated that he will remain around the program in a different role to stripe the field, fill the concession stand and do whatever else may be necessary to take responsibilities off Cooper’s shoulders

After all, he certainly has enough on his plate as both the head coach and AD.

Having coached football for 17 years, Cooper is no stranger to the gridiron or to Cosby’s culture.

The athletic director aspect will be new, though.

And for that, Cooper has relied on Lewis for tutelage throughout this fall.

“A lot of it will be a learning process,” said Cooper, who has been in Lewis’ office on a constant basis in the past few months. “(Will) has been a great resource. It’s the same as when I took over as offensive coordinator when I was 23 years old. Just learning on the job.”

For Cooper, who returned to Cosby in January after football-related stops at Sevier County and Morristown East, that has meant learning about the administrative duties that go into his position as the AD.

But the job description has also included staying late for events and monitoring facilities that now fall under his jurisdiction.

“A lot of little details, like trying to get a season started and looking at eligibility,” explained Lewis. “There’s a litany of issues. Like if somebody’s T-ball team wants to practice on your field, for example. I’ve spoken to him about weighing the benefits of that in a small community versus your responsibilities as an administrator. I think he’s been wanting to get into administration, and he’s very qualified to do so.

“He’s been around and seen how different places run. I think he’s got a lot of good ideas, especially about promoting Cosby student-athletes. At the end of the day, we’re in this business to help kids.”

And Cooper is out to do exactly that, both as AD and head coach.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot to learn, but the coaches are excited simply because I’m a Cosby guy,” said Cooper. “I want every sport on The Hill to be successful and to be the best they can be for their kids.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knoxfocus.com

A-E’s Bertram is one of 16 new head coaches

There are a lot of new faces on the Knox County high school basketball scene this year with 16 new boys’ and girls’ head coaches. Preseason practice started Oct. 31 and Hall of Champions Games will be played this week (Nov. 14-19) along with the KOC Tip-Off Classic tonight at Central and Tuesday night at Karns, starting at 5:30.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
GRAY, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buddy’s bar-b-q Holiday Meals

Buddy’s bar-b-q is offering hickory smoked whole turkeys, turkey breasts and spiral glazed hams for Thanksgiving and Christmas. With growing concerns about turkeys being harder to find, call Buddy’s bar-b-q and reserve yours today. “Don’t stress this holiday season, let us do the cooking for you. Plan ahead...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Blount County Sheriff’s Office seeking volunteers

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials posted to Facebook on Monday searching for volunteers for its senior outreach program. The volunteers would check on the elderly in Blount County. Volunteers are required to graduate from a training program, must be over 21 and have a valid...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Loudon County Commissioner Passes Away

In the third month of his reelected term Loudon County Commissioner Harold Duff has died. I believe that leaves it up to a majority of Loudon County Commissioners to appoint a replacement until the next election. That is how Knox County Commission has had to do it, in the past.
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy