Cooper tabbed as Cosby AD, head football coach

COSBY — With the sending of one Thursday night tweet from Cosby assistant principal Will Lewis, Levi Cooper’s long-awaited ascension was made official.

After two stints as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator — the first of which began when he was just 23 and the latest of which ended in Cosby’s loss to Oliver Springs last Friday — Cooper was named Cosby’s athletic director and head football coach this week.

He assumes the athletic director position after Lewis, who previously held the role, decided to step down in order to spend more time with his family.

“I think it was 2019 or 2020 when we were having postseason basketball games, there were three weeks where I spent six (of seven) days in a gym,” said Lewis. “It kind of dawned on me that my kids have a pretty small window that I want to take advantage of personally.”

In the head coaching role, Cooper takes over for Kevin Hall, who spent 12 years at the helm and wanted to ensure he had the perfect fit in place before stepping away.

Cooper fit the bill seamlessly.

“I had been thinking for a couple seasons that when someone got here and wanted the job, someone who I felt would grow and have pride in the program, that I would feel comfortable stepping aside,” said Hall via text on Friday. “Coach Cooper fit that to a tee!

“I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s very knowledgeable and motivated, but most of all, he loves this football program. I’m really proud of the outstanding coach he has become and know he will do a good job for us.”

“It was just finding the right time to see if we could make it happen,” added Cooper. “And secondly, that the administration would be on board. I knew that he was ready to kind of take a step back. It’s like everything fell in line for it to happen the way it did.”

For Cooper, filling Hall’s shoes will be especially meaningful given the relationship the two have shared.

Not only did Hall serve as the offensive coordinator when Cooper played quarterback for the Eagles — Hall even knew his successor as an infant.

“A lot of people don’t know this, and he wouldn’t want me to tell it, but we’ve known each other our whole lives,” said Cooper on Friday. “(Hall) and his brother used to push me around in a stroller.

“I owe a lot to him. He gave me a chance to coach and be a coordinator when I was a kid, and he turned me loose with it and let me grow up and make mistakes. He’s been an unbelievable mentor throughout my career. Super cool that I get the chance to follow him and that he’s not leaving.”

Hall certainly is not, as he has reiterated that he will remain around the program in a different role to stripe the field, fill the concession stand and do whatever else may be necessary to take responsibilities off Cooper’s shoulders

After all, he certainly has enough on his plate as both the head coach and AD.

Having coached football for 17 years, Cooper is no stranger to the gridiron or to Cosby’s culture.

The athletic director aspect will be new, though.

And for that, Cooper has relied on Lewis for tutelage throughout this fall.

“A lot of it will be a learning process,” said Cooper, who has been in Lewis’ office on a constant basis in the past few months. “(Will) has been a great resource. It’s the same as when I took over as offensive coordinator when I was 23 years old. Just learning on the job.”

For Cooper, who returned to Cosby in January after football-related stops at Sevier County and Morristown East, that has meant learning about the administrative duties that go into his position as the AD.

But the job description has also included staying late for events and monitoring facilities that now fall under his jurisdiction.

“A lot of little details, like trying to get a season started and looking at eligibility,” explained Lewis. “There’s a litany of issues. Like if somebody’s T-ball team wants to practice on your field, for example. I’ve spoken to him about weighing the benefits of that in a small community versus your responsibilities as an administrator. I think he’s been wanting to get into administration, and he’s very qualified to do so.

“He’s been around and seen how different places run. I think he’s got a lot of good ideas, especially about promoting Cosby student-athletes. At the end of the day, we’re in this business to help kids.”

And Cooper is out to do exactly that, both as AD and head coach.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot to learn, but the coaches are excited simply because I’m a Cosby guy,” said Cooper. “I want every sport on The Hill to be successful and to be the best they can be for their kids.”