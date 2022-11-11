Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch above 2000 feet. Total ice accumulation around one to two tenths of an inch above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog for the ridges above 2000 feet.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Newport News by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-15 21:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Suffolk; Virginia Beach; York Showers with gusty winds will impact portions of Northampton, central Isle of Wight, and southeastern York Counties, the City of Poquoson, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk, the City of Virginia Beach, the City of Hampton and the City of Newport News through 1045 PM EST At 940 PM EST, showers with gusty winds were along a line extending from Seaford to near Whaleyville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Observations and radar IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Newport News, Hampton, Smithfield, Windsor, Cape Charles, Langley AFB, Ocean View, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University, Kempsville, Hampton University, Old Dominion University, Christopher Newport University and Downtown Norfolk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
