Effective: 2022-11-15 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch above 2000 feet. Total ice accumulation around one to two tenths of an inch above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog for the ridges above 2000 feet.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO