Michigan field hockey stunned in OT in 2022 NCAA tournament by Albany, 2-1

Michigan field hockey ’s dreams of avenging last season’s second-round NCAA tournament loss were dashed early on Friday.

Well, actually, they were dashed late in Friday’s first-round match, as the Albany Great Danes stunned the Wolverines, the No. 4 national seed, with two goals for a 2-1 win in overtime at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

Albany’s Sophia Schoonmaker scored on a breakaway 9:02 into overtime to give the Great Danes their first NCAA victory since advancing to the national semifinals in 2014. That followed Floor De Ruiter’s tying goal with just under three minutes in regulation. De Ruiter deflected a shot by Alison Smisdom in front of U-M goalie Anna Spieker for the equalizer.

LAST SEASON: Michigan field hockey goes cold, eliminated from NCAA tournament by Harvard in shootout

BIG TEN CHAMPS: Michigan field hockey takes 2022 Big Ten title with 2-1 win over Northwestern

Michigan dominated play for most of the game, outshooting Albany, 22-10, with a 9-4 edge in shots on goal. That included seven shots in both the second and third quarters. But the Wolverines came away with just one goal, scored by Tina D’Anjolell with 20.2 seconds remaining in the half. D’Anjolell took a penalty corner with 29 seconds left and then charged in to finish off the set from the left side as her shot went past Albany goalie Hannah Mangan and deflected off an Albany defender into the net.

Kathryn Peterson had the assist on D’Anjolell’s goal, but she failed to convert on her big chance a few minutes earlier, as her penalty shot was stopped by Mangan with 2:39 remaining in the second quarter.

The Great Danes advance to the second round for the third time in school history; they’ll face either Penn State or Louisville at 1 p.m. Sunday in Ann Arbor, with the winner advancing to the national semifinals in Storrs, Connecticut, on Nov. 18.

Michigan won in the first round last year, defeating Miami (Ohio) before losing to Harvard in the second round. The Wolverines have not made the national semifinals since the 2020 tournament (played in spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), when they made it to the national final before losing to North Carolina, 4-3, in overtime.

BASKETBALL: It's a Howard family reunion: Michigan basketball has Juwan, Jace and Jett together again

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan field hockey stunned in OT in 2022 NCAA tournament by Albany, 2-1