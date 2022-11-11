Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey, You Should Know Turkeys Purr And Cuddle Before You Think Thanksgiving
There is a reason why so many houses like an Italian Thanksgiving. Lasagne, pasta, various salads...not only does it taste amazing, but it is also preserving the bird. I’m about to tell you something that will change you forever. Are you ready? Turkeys are loyal and affectionate and highly intelligent. They have unique personalities and they love to cuddle. Yes, they cuddle.
The secret to the best turkey – Wow your family this Thanksgiving
Never have a dry turkey again. Ever. I first posted this recipe in 2018, though I had been making my turkey this way for years, and people still ask me for it. If you are shopping this weekend for your Thanksgiving menu, add the ingredients to your list and create the most moist and flavorful turkey you have ever had.
American Dream’s Dreamland: The best holiday events in NJ by far
By now, you know that American Dream is one of the foremost entertainment complexes in the Northeast, if not in the entire country. For all those years, we waited for people to figure out what to do with that property right here in the state, and so close to New York City, it was definitely worth the wait. Because American Dream is a combination of so many things.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0