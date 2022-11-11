ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up. The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]

Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
PEORIA, IL
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

