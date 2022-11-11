Read full article on original website
Related
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Undergoes ‘Unexpected Hip Surgery’
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up. The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0