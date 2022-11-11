Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, is healing up after having an unexpected hip surgery — but fortunately, her friends are there to help her keep her head up. The singer's wife shared the news on her social media, posting a photo of herself giving the camera two thumbs up from her hospital bed. In the snapshot, Caroline's got a scrub cap and hospital gown on in preparation for her operation, with a variety of wires and machines in the background.

1 DAY AGO