KFDM-TV
Name released of tugboat crew member found dead in Neches River
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a tugboat crew member found dead in the Neches River. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results as part of its investigation into the death of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, from Beaumont. Jacobs says Dupree...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont businessman once again running for mayor
BEAUMONT — Beaumont businessman Roy West is once again running for mayor. West made the announcement in a news release. He plans to run for mayor in the May, 2023 election. He lost to Robin Mouton in a runoff election in June, 2021. Mouton defeated West with 8,672 votes...
KFDM-TV
Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
BEAUMONT — From U.S. Attorney's Office - The owner of Jake’s Fireworks has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18, 2022, to conspiracy...
KFDM-TV
Special report on youth crime and why some are calling it out of control
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The population at the Jefferson County Jail now includes four juveniles. One is charged with burglary, two are charged with murder, and the fourth is in there accused of capital murder. Evidence that criminals in Southeast Texas are getting younger and more dangerous. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show goes on the Cattail Marsh Van Tour
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went on a Cattail Marsh Van Tour, located at 4233 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, TX 77705. You can learn more details or book a tour at this site.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding a murder suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM/Fox 4 teams up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to highlight a man or woman who is on the run. This week's fugitive is wanted on a murder...
KFDM-TV
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
KFDM-TV
Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property
BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
KFDM-TV
Economic growth for Mauriceville as new businesses move in to town
MAURICEVILLE — Many new businesses are opening in Mauriceville. M&D Supply, Mr. Burger, and Tropical Vibes Daiquiris shop are among the new businesses. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Mya Caleb reports.
KFDM-TV
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Lutcher Theatre in Orange
ORANGE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Orange to learn more about the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer show that will be happening at the Lutcher Theater. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" November 19, 2:00 & 6:00 p.m. The beloved TV classic soars off the screen and...
