Port Neches, TX

KFDM-TV

Name released of tugboat crew member found dead in Neches River

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is releasing the name of a tugboat crew member found dead in the Neches River. The sheriff's office is waiting for autopsy results as part of its investigation into the death of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46, from Beaumont. Jacobs says Dupree...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont businessman once again running for mayor

BEAUMONT — Beaumont businessman Roy West is once again running for mayor. West made the announcement in a news release. He plans to run for mayor in the May, 2023 election. He lost to Robin Mouton in a runoff election in June, 2021. Mouton defeated West with 8,672 votes...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge orders autopsy in the death of unhoused woman found near property

BEAUMONT — Update: The woman was reportedly wearing only a pair of socks, pajama pants and a t-shirt in weather that, according to KFDM Chief Meteorologist Greg Bostwick, reached near freezing temperatures in some areas. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has ordered an autopsy after a woman...
BEAUMONT, TX

