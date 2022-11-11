Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post .
The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans at the meet and greet.
A line of dozens of people already stretched outside of the store early Friday afternoon as they waited for the event to open for a chance to meet the former boyband member.
