Las Vegas, NV

Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post .

The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Line forms outside Lee’s Discount Liquor to meet Nick Jonas (KLAS)

The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans at the meet and greet.

A line of dozens of people already stretched outside of the store early Friday afternoon as they waited for the event to open for a chance to meet the former boyband member.

