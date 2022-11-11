Read full article on original website
Nirenberg reshuffles committee assignments in the wake of City Council turmoil
Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued new assignments for City Council committees Tuesday after two members received votes of no-confidence from their colleagues this month. The mayor gets to choose who serves on which of the city’s committees, as well as which members of the council represent the city on various other boards.
City Council votes ‘no confidence’ in Perry, grants sabbatical after hit-and-run crash
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Monday to admonish Councilman Clayton Perry for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Nov. 6, but ultimately declined to ask him to resign. The District 10 councilman admitted to leaving the scene of an accident near his home...
This for-profit company’s mission was renting to Section 8 tenants. Now it’s pulling out of San Antonio.
A real estate company that rents homes exclusively to housing voucher holders has pulled out of the Bexar County market, citing cost concerns and a lack of communication from housing authorities of San Antonio and Bexar County. Dallas-based High Opportunity Neighborhood (HON) Partners has scrapped plans to buy 100 more...
San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst
This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
Sound and fury: After more than a year, Noise Ordinance Task Force more divided than ever
After more than a year of work on a potential new noise ordinance for San Antonio, business owners and residents remain at odds over how to resolve persistent noise complaints. Some residents bemoan lax enforcement of the existing ordinance while businesses are concerned that onerous new regulations could impact their profit margins.
Rep. Castro urges Congress to make DACA permanent during lame duck session
The clock is ticking for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which is at risk of being declared illegal if Congress doesn’t pass legislation to save it, said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) on Tuesday. Castro gathered San Antonio business leaders and others for a virtual...
Zip code, income and race still major factors in Bexar County residents’ health
The first triennial health study on Bexar County residents since the pandemic began revealed “some glimpses of improvement” from previous reports, but overall, social, racial and geographic inequities continue to drive local health disparities, the study found. The nonprofit Health Collaborative released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment...
An open letter to Clayton Perry, from a recovering drunk
Dear Clayton: I have no idea whether or not you’re an alcoholic. In normal situations, it would absolutely be none of my business. The issue of whether someone has an alcohol use disorder is properly a decision made and acknowledged between that person and their family members, and possibly their doctor.
Announcing my own retirement, with a thank you to staff and supporters
It feels odd to announce my retirement from an organization my wife, Monika Maeckle, and I founded just under 11 years ago. But this is it: my final column as the nonprofit news site’s lead columnist. I’m out of a job for the second time, 11 years after my...
Bandera Road needs long-term solutions to congestion and safety issues, not just a quick fix
Bandera Road (SH 16) between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 has been a headache for the residents of Leon Valley and San Antonio for decades. Bandera is one of the most congested roads in the region as well as a hotspot for vehicle collisions. At its peak, the road moves 75,000 vehicles a day, dwarfing similar roads in the region, and this number is projected to double by 2047 to a whopping 150,000 vehicles.
Hey, Republicans! Thinking about running for countywide office? Forget about it.
I’m not sure what was going through Trish DeBerry’s mind when she decided to give up her very safe $146,000 county commissioner’s job only 11 months into her first four-year term, to attempt to make the leap from representing the only solidly Republican quadrant of the county to a countywide office: Bexar County judge.
Classical Music Institute agrees to pay higher wages, heading off union dispute
A dispute between the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) labor union and the Classical Music Institute (CMI) has been resolved, but only for the moment — and only partially. Monday morning in the federal courtroom of Judge Fred Biery of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of...
Grant Moody wins Precinct 3 county commissioner contest; Tommy Calvert easily holds Precinct 4
Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel on Tuesday in the race for Precinct 3 on the Bexar County Commissioners Court, finishing with 53.6% of the vote to Korbel’s 46.4%. The precinct covers a large swath of the North Side of San Antonio and the incorporated city of Alamo...
Some vote centers see last-minute rush, but election run smoothly in Bexar County
Election Day across Bexar County ran pretty smoothly, officials said Tuesday night, with the exception of a few brief interruptions at a handful of polling sites on San Antonio’s North East Side. There were no reports of voter intimidation, harassment or aggressive questioning. In a 9:40 p.m. update to...
Mayor and City Council serve as judge and jury in convicting Bravo
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council failed citizens this week with a closed-door judgment of troubled City Councilman Mario Bravo (D1) in a two-hour, private session. Afterward, the writing was (literally) on the wall with a posted agenda item for the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting: “City Council believes a publicly issued written censure and vote of no confidence are the appropriate response to Councilmember Bravo’s actions on [Sept. 15].”
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy
Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Democrats sweep Bexar County District Court seats, completing wipeout that began in 2018
As Democrats dominated countywide races by wide margins Tuesday night, all four remaining Republican-held state District Court judgeships in Bexar County were swept out. Though Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected by at least 10 percentage points Tuesday night, his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, took 57% of the vote in Bexar County, helping propel down-ballot races into the Democratic column.
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards
This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
Sakai overwhelms DeBerry in Bexar County judge race; Gonzales will remain DA
This story has been updated. Former Judge Peter Sakai defeated Republican Trish DeBerry in the race to replace retiring Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff in Tuesday’s election. Sakai, a Democrat, finished with 57.27% of the vote, and DeBerry, a former county commissioner, trailed with 39.4%. She conceded at her...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Nov. 6-12
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
