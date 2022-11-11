ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo over outburst

This article has been updated. San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to censure Councilman Mario Bravo for his behavior toward Councilwoman Ana Sandoval during a confrontation outside council chambers in September. An independent investigation determined Bravo (D1) had “aggressively approached and berated” Sandoval (D7), violating the city’s equal employment opportunity...
Bandera Road needs long-term solutions to congestion and safety issues, not just a quick fix

Bandera Road (SH 16) between Loop 410 and Loop 1604 has been a headache for the residents of Leon Valley and San Antonio for decades. Bandera is one of the most congested roads in the region as well as a hotspot for vehicle collisions. At its peak, the road moves 75,000 vehicles a day, dwarfing similar roads in the region, and this number is projected to double by 2047 to a whopping 150,000 vehicles.
Mayor and City Council serve as judge and jury in convicting Bravo

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council failed citizens this week with a closed-door judgment of troubled City Councilman Mario Bravo (D1) in a two-hour, private session. Afterward, the writing was (literally) on the wall with a posted agenda item for the Thursday, Nov. 10 meeting: “City Council believes a publicly issued written censure and vote of no confidence are the appropriate response to Councilmember Bravo’s actions on [Sept. 15].”
Higher wages, greater investment the goals of city’s new economic development incentive policy

Jobs and wages are at the center of proposed changes to the city’s policies around potential tax breaks for businesses that expand or put down roots in San Antonio. The new guidelines could help San Antonio more efficiently and effectively compete against other cities for new jobs and better pay, said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of the city’s economic development department, and be more transparent while doing it.
Democrats sweep Bexar County District Court seats, completing wipeout that began in 2018

As Democrats dominated countywide races by wide margins Tuesday night, all four remaining Republican-held state District Court judgeships in Bexar County were swept out. Though Gov. Greg Abbott was reelected by at least 10 percentage points Tuesday night, his Democratic opponent, Beto O’Rourke, took 57% of the vote in Bexar County, helping propel down-ballot races into the Democratic column.
Bonds pass for two school districts while new trustees bound for local, state boards

This story has been updated. Change is afoot for four local school districts and the state’s school board, according to final results from Tuesday’s election. While voters rejected Judson and East Central independent school districts’ bonds last year, the districts’ 2022 efforts passed Tuesday evening after both focused on student safety and security in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

