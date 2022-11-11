Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
Ephrata Borough wastewater investigation determined employee urinated in test sample
EPHRATA, Pa. — A former Ephrata Borough employee was let go after a wastewater test sample from June 29 to 30, 2021, came back with significantly over-range results, and possible contamination. According to police, the sample went through additional testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory and the test...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
WGAL
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators in Berks County say a man's body was found at a recycling facility among items that were dropped off by a trash hauler. Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning.
WGAL
Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
local21news.com
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
iheart.com
Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today
Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Roadwork is set to start today on Route 30 that will cause major delays for commuters. PennDOT officials say they strongly encourage drivers to find an alternate route to avoid delays at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township. The work will continue through Thursday. The eastbound side of Route 30 will be restricted to one lane during the early work and will shift to outside lanes on Sunday.
WGAL
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
local21news.com
Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
Pa. football player was behind wheel in DUI crash that killed teammate: police
A Lancaster teen was driving under the influence with a teammate and another friend in the car when he crashed the vehicle in June, police said Tuesday. That teen then left the crash scene and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound nearly two hours later, according to East Lampeter Township police.
Death of 19-year-old found at Birdsboro recycling facility ‘appears accidental,’ investigators say
Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff of Manahawkin, New Jersey. Bischoff was found dead over the weekend at a recycling facility in Birdsboro. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:41 a.m., the Exeter Township Police Department responded to...
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
sanatogapost.com
Police Asking for 3 Identities at Birdsboro Quarry
BIRDSBORO PA – A criminal mischief investigation being conducted at a Birdsboro location by the Robeson Township Police Department prompted its officers to request public help Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) in identifying three subjects (at top and above). Police said they are looking into an incident that occurred Saturday...
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
WGAL
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
local21news.com
Carlisle Borough tweets missing 11-year-old was located safely
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update | Carlisle Borough tweeted Dorris Zehum was found and located safely. Previous | The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for 11-year-old Dorris Zehum who was last seen at 10:30 p.m., at her residence in the 500 block of South West Street on November 14.
WGAL
Work on Route 30 at Centerville Road in Lancaster County expected to create major delays
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Work scheduled for this week on Route 30 at the Centerville Road interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is expected to cause major delays. PennDOT said the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting. It's...
Comments / 0