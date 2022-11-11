Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Roadwork is set to start today on Route 30 that will cause major delays for commuters. PennDOT officials say they strongly encourage drivers to find an alternate route to avoid delays at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township. The work will continue through Thursday. The eastbound side of Route 30 will be restricted to one lane during the early work and will shift to outside lanes on Sunday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO