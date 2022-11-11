ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 corn fodder bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of massive fire. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today

Major Delays On Route 30 In Lancaster County Begin Today. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Roadwork is set to start today on Route 30 that will cause major delays for commuters. PennDOT officials say they strongly encourage drivers to find an alternate route to avoid delays at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township. The work will continue through Thursday. The eastbound side of Route 30 will be restricted to one lane during the early work and will shift to outside lanes on Sunday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say

Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
HARRISBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Asking for 3 Identities at Birdsboro Quarry

BIRDSBORO PA – A criminal mischief investigation being conducted at a Birdsboro location by the Robeson Township Police Department prompted its officers to request public help Monday (Nov. 14, 2022) in identifying three subjects (at top and above). Police said they are looking into an incident that occurred Saturday...
BIRDSBORO, PA
firststateupdate.com

Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
TOWNSEND, DE
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Carlisle Borough tweets missing 11-year-old was located safely

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update | Carlisle Borough tweeted Dorris Zehum was found and located safely. Previous | The Carlisle Police Department is currently searching for 11-year-old Dorris Zehum who was last seen at 10:30 p.m., at her residence in the 500 block of South West Street on November 14.
CARLISLE, PA

