Aurora, CO

sentinelcolorado.com

Winter Sports: Practices begin Monday

AURORA | Winter sports got the OK to begin practice and tryouts for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday when boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey get underway. Aurora has two state championships to defend from last season, including the Class 5A state...
AURORA, CO
1037theriver.com

The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins

One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Menstrual products now available for free in Cherry Creek school bathrooms

AURORA | Starting this fall, period products are now available at no cost in female and gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the Cherry Creek School District, a move the district said is intended to cut down on stigma around menstruation and decrease the number of student absences. “We all know there is...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

Former Miami chief Art Acevedo chosen to temporarily lead Aurora Police Department

AURORA | City of Aurora staff announced Tuesday former Miami police chief Art Acevedo has been tapped to lead Aurora’s Police Department on an interim basis. He replaces interim chief Dan Oates, who served as chief between 2004 and 2015, and was chosen to temporarily lead the department after former chief Vanessa Wilson was fired earlier this year. Oates’ contract was scheduled to expire at the end of November.
AURORA, CO

