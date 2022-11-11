Read full article on original website
Aurora adopts tough-love approach to homelessness
Snowy weather leads to accident alert in DougCo, Denver
Three new restaurant spaces open in Cherry Creek North
Brr!!! Denver area wakes up to 1-3 inches of snow
Reporter expresses gratitude for Denver newshounds
sentinelcolorado.com
Winter Sports: Practices begin Monday
AURORA | Winter sports got the OK to begin practice and tryouts for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Monday when boys and girls basketball, boys and girls wrestling, girls swimming and ice hockey get underway. Aurora has two state championships to defend from last season, including the Class 5A state...
1037theriver.com
The Best Steak In Colorado Can Be Found In Fort Collins
One of the finer things in life, unless you're a vegetarian then you have other ideas but I'm not so for me, it's enjoying a delicious, mouth watering steak and that's exactly what I found at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Fort Collins. Lubick, who was the head football coach at...
sentinelcolorado.com
Menstrual products now available for free in Cherry Creek school bathrooms
AURORA | Starting this fall, period products are now available at no cost in female and gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the Cherry Creek School District, a move the district said is intended to cut down on stigma around menstruation and decrease the number of student absences. “We all know there is...
sentinelcolorado.com
Stanley Marketplace-based Factory Fashion owner debuts inaugural collection at Denver Fashion Week
Skye Barker Maa sees Denver’s fashion industry through rose-colored glasses. Literally. It was more than a half-hour into arriving back at Factory Fashion, a small batch manufacturing studio in north Aurora, on a recent October afternoon that she even realized she still had the glasses on. Barker Maa had...
sentinelcolorado.com
Former Miami chief Art Acevedo chosen to temporarily lead Aurora Police Department
AURORA | City of Aurora staff announced Tuesday former Miami police chief Art Acevedo has been tapped to lead Aurora’s Police Department on an interim basis. He replaces interim chief Dan Oates, who served as chief between 2004 and 2015, and was chosen to temporarily lead the department after former chief Vanessa Wilson was fired earlier this year. Oates’ contract was scheduled to expire at the end of November.
sentinelcolorado.com
Plan to alter Aurora police, fire recruitment draws ire from civil service commissioners
AURORA | Aurora’s City Council could vote soon to take the responsibility of hiring police and firefighters out of the hands of the independent Civil Service Commission, instead giving the responsibility back to city agencies. Representatives of the Civil Service Commission say the group opposes the plan. The commission...
