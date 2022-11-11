ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Seasonal Sights to Experience at City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic

With a festive ice skating village, a chocolate-filled land of sweets, and much more, Downtown Houston is the place to be this holiday season. The World Series may be over, but there’s still one good reason to keep Downtown Houston on your regular itinerary: City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic. For the holiday season-long extravaganza, Houston First and Central Houston, Inc have joined forces to transform Downtown Houston into the ultimate holiday destination.
The 10 Best Things to See and Do During a Weekend in Dallas

All the artsy, foodie, and (quirky) things you must do with just 48 hours in Dallas. We Houstonians have a love-hate relationship with our annoying little brother, Dallas. Despite their tragic football team, the city itself has much to offer. Roughly a four-hour road trip from Houston, the Big D is the ideal staycation. But more than that, when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of Houston, even just for a short time, Dallas has tons of niche activities.
13 Local Farms Where You Can Pick Your Own Christmas Tree

Virginia and Afghan pines, Fraser firs, and a special “Charlie Brown Tree” are available for purchase this holiday season. pull your seasonal boxes out of the closet because the most wonderful time of the year calls for festive holiday decorations: silver bells, bows, garlands, and poinsettias. And of course, the yuletide vibe isn’t complete without a Christmas tree.
