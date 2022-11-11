PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw snowflakes fly across the county yesterday afternoon and into the overnight hours, this resulting in more accumulation than I was originally expecting yesterday. Starting with the southern part of the county, places as far south as Sherman were able to pick up half an inch of snow. Notice as you work your way north and west, totals increase. We had an inch and a half in Houlton, but around 2 inches in Monticello. The central part of the county saw between two and 5 inches for most spots. The Saint John Valley was the winner in terms of snowfall, with most spots around the valley picking up closer to six inches.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO