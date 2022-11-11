ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

wagmtv.com

Helping Hands Telethon Guideline Changes

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -WAGM, in Partnership with United Way of Aroostook and ACAP, will be holding our annual heating telethon. Anticipating additional need this year, the guidelines for who qualifies for this emergency aid have been changed. Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says,...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Health without proper heating, medication or food

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With rising costs, this winter could be a struggle for some. To pay the bills, some may have to chose between heating, food and medication. Dr. Robert McFadgen, Primary Care Physician at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says your health could be at risk if your home is adequately heated.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Snow Beginning Late Tomorrow Morning will Lead to a Messy Evening Commute

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a weak area of high pressure which has been in control of our weather during the day today. While it is now sitting over us, cloud cover has been able to work into the region from a weak disturbance to our north, and our next weather maker sitting to our south and west. This low pressure system will eventually make its way north and east and into the Gulf of Maine, providing another round of snowfall to much of the area going through the day tomorrow.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Partly Sunny Skies Expected Tomorrow, Before Snow Showers Return for Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw snowflakes fly across the county yesterday afternoon and into the overnight hours, this resulting in more accumulation than I was originally expecting yesterday. Starting with the southern part of the county, places as far south as Sherman were able to pick up half an inch of snow. Notice as you work your way north and west, totals increase. We had an inch and a half in Houlton, but around 2 inches in Monticello. The central part of the county saw between two and 5 inches for most spots. The Saint John Valley was the winner in terms of snowfall, with most spots around the valley picking up closer to six inches.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Snow Showers Taper Off But Roads Will Continue to be Slippery

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. Most of us are waking up to some accumulating snow this morning as we saw some heavy bands into the overnight hours. In fact at last check Caribou has received around 3.5 inches of snow. The highest of the totals were centered towards far Northern Aroostook due to the heavy bands persisting. That was one of the reasons the National Weather Service had placed us in a winter weather advisory. I am not expecting much in terms of snow the rest of the day, but I wouldn’t rule out a few isolated showers.
CARIBOU, ME

