‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is playing at Sacramento drive in. Here are the showtimes

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Maybe a weekend of snacks and movies is what you need — and if that’s the case, Sacramento has you covered.

The Westwind Drive-in Theaters in Sacramento at 9616 Oates Drive will be showing four movies all weekend long including the newly released Marvel Comics film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Tickets range between $0 to $9 . Children under 4 get in free, those ages 5 to 11 will be charged $2 and everyone else pays $9 a ticket.

The Bee has curated a list, pulled from West Wind Drive-in Theaters’ website , with movies and their weekend show times. Here’s what’s playing:

Here are weekend showtimes at Westwind Sacramento for “Black Panther” and more:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Genres: Action/Adventure/SciFi/Fantasy

Cast: Actors Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke

Wakandans fight to protect their their nation during the wake of King T’Challa’s death. The 161-minute Marvel Comics film is the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.”

Showtimes: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will run at the same times Friday through Sunday: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:50 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 10:20 p.m., 11 p.m., 12:10 a.m, 12:40 a.m.

Prey For the Devil

Genre: Horror

Cast: Actors Virginia Madsen, Colin Salmon, Ben Cross, Jacqueline Byers, Nicholas Ralph

“Prey for the Devil” follows a nun and her fight to release the same demon who tormented her mother years ago, now stuck inside the soul of a young girl.

Showtimes: The 93-minute film “Prey for the Devil” will run at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Smile

Genre: Horror

Cast: Actors Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey

After a doctor experiences a traumatic incident with a patient, she starts seeing things and must confront them to escape the horrifying reality.

Showtimes: The 115-minute film “Smile” will run at 5:30 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Black Adam

Genres: Action/Adventure, SciFi/Fantasy

Cast: Actors Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari

After thousands of years of imprisonment after being bestowed with powers from the Egyptian gods, Black Adam is freed and ready for justice.

Showtimes: The 124-minute DC Comics film “Black Adam” will run at 5:40 p.m., 8:25 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

