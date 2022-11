CLASP (Claremont After School Programs) has long established itself as an important nonprofit helping elementary school children grow their academic, organizational and social skills. Since 2005, they have grown to help 140 students each year by providing after school homework help and enrichment services three-days a week. Each year CLASP holds a special event to honor the people who have made special contributions.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO