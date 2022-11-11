Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO