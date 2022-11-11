Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians go toe-to-toe with Camden County, fall late
On Saturday afternoon, the East Coweta Indians traveled 300 miles to Kingsland, Georgia, to play the second seed from region 1-7A, the Camden County Wildcats. The Indians had a 21-17 halftime lead and only trailed by three going into the fourth, but the Wildcats scored three late touchdowns to end East Coweta's season with a 44-33 first-round playoff win.
Newnan Times-Herald
Timothy Alan Stevenson
Mr. Timothy Alan “Timmy” Stevenson, 51, of Newnan, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at his residence. Born August 14, 1971, in Newnan, he was a son of Jimmy R. Stevenson and Linda Dianne Standard Stevenson. Timmy was a wonderful son, husband, father, and brother. He was an honorable man with a strong faith. He was very generous and was a great role model and a strong family man. Timmy loved fishing and enjoyed going out on his boat, but more than anything, Timmy loved his entire family, and his boys considered him a hero.
Newnan Times-Herald
Charles Melvin Perry
Mr. Charles Melvin Perry, age 78 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Mr. Perry was born in Coweta County, Georgia on June 15, 1944, the son of the late Hubert Lee Perry and Cornelia Lucile Helton Perry. He was a retired machine operator having worked at WPD Lumber Yard and as a member of Consolation Baptist Church.
Newnan Times-Herald
Wiley Frank Pike
Mr. Wiley Frank Pike, 84, of Newnan, passed away, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence. Born January 10, 1938, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Eula Mae Carter and the late Herschal Pike. Mr. Pike loved the Lord, and faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or gardening. He also enjoyed spending any time he could with his grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Mary Nell Lewis; son, Wiley Gregory Pike; stepson, Gene Murphy; great grandchild, Sawyer; 4 sisters; and 2 brothers.
Newnan Times-Herald
Caldwell public meetings set for this week
A team interested in redeveloping the old Caldwell Tanks site on East Broad Street, now known as the 57 East site, have set two meetings for this Thursday. Those meetings will be held at 4 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. The 4 p.m. meeting will involve...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart’s response to winning the SEC East shows how much Georgia football has changed
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Grady
Grady is a large, energetic, affectionate pup listed as a Labrador retriever/Cane Corso mix. His ideal family would be active, have plenty of room for him to run off some energy, and be willing to dedicate time to training and play. Grady is extremely intelligent and eager to please, with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan trash customers to pay more in 2023
Residents in Newnan will likely find themselves paying more for trash pickup as the city transitions from GFL to Amwaste at the start of 2023. Back in September, the Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider. As...
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
thecitymenus.com
Outback Steakhouse to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville
Outback Steakhouse is gearing up to open its newest restaurant in Fayetteville, Georgia at 1405 GA-85 on Tuesday, November 15. This location was previously home to a Ruby Tuesday which closed and was built-out with precision for the new Outback Steakhouse. According to a press release, part of Outback’s ongoing...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Woman using crosswalk fatally struck by car in downtown Atlanta
A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning while using a crosswalk in downtown Atlanta, police said....
Newnan Times-Herald
NTH Podcasts: Atlanta Brick Co readies for The Holidays
For those who love Lego, there’s arguably no better place to visit than Atlanta Brick Co. Chris Cott, co-owner of The Atlanta Brick Co, and Mark Erickson recently appeared on the “Movers, Shakers, and History Makers” podcast to talk about all things Lego. Since its opening in...
Cops: Teen shoots self while breaking into car near Georgia State campus in Atlanta
A 16-year-old boy shot himself Tuesday evening in downtown Atlanta near the Georgia State University campus while breaking into a vehicle, police said.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan approves improvement projects
The city of Newnan will fund a number of projects using excess general fund monies following a unanimous vote from the Newnan City Council on Tuesday. Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips said at Tuesday’s meeting that the city “is in a really good financial position.”. “We’re really pleased...
Newnan Times-Herald
NFD crews battle commercial building fire
A Newnan firefighter was injured after crews battled a commercial building fire Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 84 Wall Street for a commercial building fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the building. Crews had to gain quick...
Newnan Times-Herald
EC student caught with Airsoft gun
An East Coweta High School student thought to be in possession of a firearm was discovered to have an Airsoft gun Thursday morning. School administrators were notified around 10:15 that a student on campus had a gun. The administrators and school resource officers removed the student from class so they could safely investigate the incident.
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
