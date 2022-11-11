ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December

ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday

Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
SALINE, MI
MLive

5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thelascopress.com

Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant

The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
FENTON, MI
Tracy Stengel

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
MLive

Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery

HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
HOLLY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor explores creating city ombudsperson office to help frustrated residents

ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor need an ombudsperson to help residents resolve problems and complaints when dealing with city hall?. Outgoing members of City Council’s minority faction think so and won unanimous support last week for a resolution directing City Administrator Milton Dohoney to investigate forming an “Office of the Ombudsperson” at city hall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center

The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

