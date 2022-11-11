Read full article on original website
Look for Tag Day fundraisers hitting streets in early December
ANN ARBOR, MI --Downtown Ann Arbor streets will soon be filled by a crowd of medical students all after one thing – your charity. Galens Tag Day, Dec. 1-3 this year, is an annual fundraiser benefitting a variety of area children’s charities. Roughly 100 medical students from the University of Michigan will be stationed on Ann Arbor street corners, soliciting donations and donning donors with colored tags.
Ann Arbor revisiting idea of food trucks, pop-up vendors for downtown site
ANN ARBOR, MI — After several years of talks about how to activate downtown’s Library Lane parking lot, Ann Arbor officials are revisiting past ideas. Food trucks and food carts, as well as artisan pop-ups and musical performances, are a focus again. City Council voted 10-0 last week...
Enchanted borealis trails coming to these Michigan state parks this winter
Lanterns, holiday lights, campfires – and hopefully snow – are coming together for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two state parks in December. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly and three at Ionia State Recreation Area in Ionia. All the events are 5-8 p.m. The hikes are free; Seven Lakes requires registration.
Former Eastern Michigan football player leading 1K Thanksgiving meal donations
YPSILANTI, MI - More than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals are being donated or served by former Eastern Michigan University football player Sam Estes alongside EMU officials, student volunteers and a pair of community organizations. The “Friendsgiving” event, called “Thankful for You,” starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. The two-part event...
Brazilian-American restaurant coming to Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Roasted meats and an array of salads are coming soon to Briarwood Mall with the arrival of a Brazilian-American restaurant. Texas De Brazil, an authentic churrascaria, is set to open in the mall in spring 2023. The steakhouse combines Brazilian churrasco cooking with the generous portions of Texas in a family-friendly restaurant.
Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
thesalinepost.com
2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday
Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café temporarily closes in Manchester
MANCHESTER, MI -- Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café has temporarily closed in Manchester. The nonprofit inside the same building as Manchester Market, 455 W. Main St., gave its customers one last chance to shop on Nov. 12 before halting its operations. The store sells local produce, meat, fish poultry, flowers, café items and more.
5 great places to get pizza in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- From a gameday pie to a late-night slice smothered in cheese, pizza is the ubiquitous comfort food. And, thankfully, Ann Arbor has plenty of options. While local pizzerias range from The Original Cottage Inn, birthplace of the now-widespread chain, to the student-favorite Pizza House, Ann Arbor’s pizzerias run the gamut from thin New York style to smothered Chicago pizza.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Led by Wayne County spike, Michigan reports rise in COVID infections
Reported COVID-19 infections in Michigan are on the rise while virus-related deaths decreased last week compared to the prior week. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Michigan reported 12,860 new cases and 123 new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Service’s weekly coronavirus update. Over the last week,...
thelascopress.com
Anticipation Builds for New Fenton Restaurant
The name is on the building, the Facebook page is gathering followers, and everyone is awaiting the news of an opening date announcement. Fenton foodies are eager to try out The Tavern Kitchen & Bar. The Lasco Press reported back in April that the owners of the 15th Street Tavern in Clarkston, Michigan, had acquired a location in Fenton to bring their popular drinks, tavern food, and entertainment mix to our area.
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
Volunteers sought to lay wreaths at Great Lakes National Cemetery
HOLLY, MI -- Wreaths Across America will place wreaths on veteran gravesites to remember the fallen and honor their service. A ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, located at 4200 Belford Road, in Holly. Placing the wreaths will happen after...
Ann Arbor explores creating city ombudsperson office to help frustrated residents
ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor need an ombudsperson to help residents resolve problems and complaints when dealing with city hall?. Outgoing members of City Council’s minority faction think so and won unanimous support last week for a resolution directing City Administrator Milton Dohoney to investigate forming an “Office of the Ombudsperson” at city hall.
whmi.com
Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes
Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks. Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.
AMC closes movie theaters in Fairlane Town Center
The AMC Fairlane 21, located in the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, has permanently closed. Sunday was the theater's last day of operation, said AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan in an email to the Free Press. "AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions...
