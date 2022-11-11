Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued the following statement on Tuesday’s elections:. “I am proud of and grateful for the hard work done by our Department of State staff, Clerks of Court and their staff, Registrars of Voters and their staff, and the thousands of election workers across the state to deliver another successful election to the people of Louisiana,” Ardoin said. “Over 1.3 million voters made their voices heard in Tuesday’s election, with all unofficial results being uploaded less than five hours after polls closed.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO