Students encouraged to decorate ornaments for trees in Governor’s Mansion
Every holiday season, stunning ornaments designed by Louisiana students beautifully trim the Christmas trees inside the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion. These beautiful works of art make the holiday season throughout the mansion extra special. We would like invite our talented art students across the state to design ornaments celebrating this year’s theme, White Christmas.
Louisiana Treasury has $8M in uncashed tax refunds
State Treasurer John M. Schroder has confirmed that the Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program is in receipt of more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). Each year, the Unclaimed Property program receives money from the LDR for outstanding state tax...
Secretary of State says elections went smoothly
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued the following statement on Tuesday’s elections:. “I am proud of and grateful for the hard work done by our Department of State staff, Clerks of Court and their staff, Registrars of Voters and their staff, and the thousands of election workers across the state to deliver another successful election to the people of Louisiana,” Ardoin said. “Over 1.3 million voters made their voices heard in Tuesday’s election, with all unofficial results being uploaded less than five hours after polls closed.
