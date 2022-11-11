ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 1

Amanda Caldwell
3d ago

What An Incredible Donation for Students For Years To Come! Thank You Mr. and Mrs. Richardson's for your incredible donation to bless students in the future! Go Tigers

3
 

FOX Carolina

Billionaire donates $8M to Upstate health foundation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg County is getting a sizeable donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Leaders with Mary Black said Scott and her team researched their foundation before donating the gift. The Mary Black Foundation is a grantmaking organization that works to fund health initiatives in the Upstate with a focus on early childhood development and healthy eating.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
greenvillejournal.com

Work in Progress: Tobin Simpson

Tobin Simpson’s unlikely journey from court-ordered volunteer to Project Host CEO. On Thanksgiving Day, Tobin Simpson will be at work. Not because he has to be, but because he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. “I always work at Project Host on Thanksgiving,” Simpson says. “Thanksgiving means twenty...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
GREENVILLE, SC
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
greenvillejournal.com

Cherokee were major players in the Upstate’s Native American history

Hundreds of years before European settlers arrived in the Southeast, several native groups called the Upstate home. November is Native American History Month. In Greenville County, the Native American legacy was driven primarily by Cherokee tribes with a few Catawba communities near the eastern end of Cherokee territory. Preserving Upstate...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hhsrampage.com

Dive into Finds and Dives

Ryan George (24), owner of Finds and Dives, offers many different items at his store. The term “dive” refers to the bins in the back of the store, ones where you can find plenty of overstock and closeout items from other stores for a low price. He also sells Pokémon cards and Funko POPs, things that attract many of the customers who visit to see the new inventory that changes weekly. Ryan opened his business on 6 March 2021 after a long time of saving from his previous job at Publix, where he worked as a supervisor, although he has sold things online since high school. He wanted to do something that could both provide a wide variety of discounted items for his customers, while also changing with the times to stay afloat. These include clothes, food, books and movies, music, as well as seasonal items. The store can be called many things, but charming is an understatement. As an owner, he takes the time to talk to his customers and help them where he can, making every experience a breeze. You can check Finds and Dives’ inventory on their Instagram, or visit them at 119c SE Main Street, Simpsonville SC, 29681. So stop by and say hello if you ever get a chance!
FOX Carolina

Lawsuit: Upstate Paralympic swimmer says he was raped by teammate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A swimmer from the Upstate who competed in the 2020 Paralympic Games is suing a teammate and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) after he says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. A graphic lawsuit filed on Friday in the District Court of Colorado...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chad Smith steps down as Pickens football coach

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After six seasons carrying the Blue Flame’s torch, Chad Smith is resigning as Pickens High’s head football coach, the school announced on Monday. Smith will remain as Pickens High School’s Athletic Director. While coaching the Blue Flame, Smith led the team to...
PICKENS, SC
blufftontoday.com

Clemson football answers after Dabo Swinney said it was 'do or die' for D.J. Uiagalelei

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney didn’t in any way blame quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the loss at Notre Dame. Swinney did admit, however, that Saturday’s bounce-back game, a 31-16 win against Louisville at Memorial Stadium, was “do or die” for Uiagalelei as the starter. Uiagalelei wasn’t great, throwing for 185 yards on 19-of-27 passing with a touchdown, running 13 times for 57 yards and taking two sacks. He also had a fumble.
CLEMSON, SC

