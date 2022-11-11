Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Area Match Day counting underway
Donations closed overnight for the ninth annual Emporia Area Match Day, but the work is far from over. Emporia Community Foundation executive director Becky Nurnberg said donations are still being counted — and will be for some time. "We are still counting and we'll be counting for awhile," she...
Emporia gazette.com
DSC_1340.JPG
Oh, crepe! French students introduce community to cultural delicacy. French students at Emporia State University brought crepes to the Didde Catholic Campus Cent…
Emporia gazette.com
Sardis Congregational Church celebrates 150 years of faith, fellowship
A small but dedicated group of churchgoers celebrated 150 years of faith and community at Sardis Congregational Church Sunday morning. The church, located at the southwest corner of Road 140 and Road J, is the last operating rural church in Lyon County. Founded in Sept. 1872, Sardis Congregational Church represented...
Emporia gazette.com
Fourth annual Home of the Brave celebration brings reenactments to Bushong
BUSHONG — History is being kept alive in north Lyon County, one World War II reenactment at a time. Reenactors with the 101st Airborne Dog Company assembled in Bushong Saturday in freezing conditions to reenact a mock battle of U.S. troops attacking German and French soldiers for the 4th Annual Home of the Brave event benefiting the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Project.
Emporia gazette.com
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
KVOE
ALL VETERANS TRIBUTE: Memorial service moving locations, parade still on as scheduled
There has been one schedule adjustment for Emporia’s Veterans Day activities Friday. The memorial service will be at 11 am, although organizer Ron Whitney says the location is getting moved from the All Veterans Memorial to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Whitney says the parade will take place in downtown...
WIBW
The man behind the mission continues his legacy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man behind the mission is stepping up once again. Founder of the Topeka Rescue Mission and Global Missions Ministries Reverend Max Manning has served in 64 countries, spending 40 years serving in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. “I found there was a great need there...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Match Day - Give to help Food for Students
Match Day 2022 is Today and Food For Students needs your donations. From $1 to $1000, ALL donations are matched on Match Day which is BIG NEWS for FFS, because that means your donation goes TWICE as far!!. Since each bag costs approximately $10, on Match Day a $50 donation...
Emporia gazette.com
IMG_3557.jpg
The donations are flowing on Emporia Area Match Day. Not all of them might be money.
Emporia gazette.com
Dusted and done, back comes the sun
Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
KVOE
UPDATE: At least one home damaged due to break on 20-inch water line Tuesday evening; Flooding prompts response from Emporia Fire Department
What was originally believed to be a minor case of flooding in an Emporia neighborhood quickly escalated Tuesday evening. Emporia Public Works crews were called to a water line break at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road shortly before 5:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews discovered a heavy flow of water coming up through the pavement flooding a portion of the street and a nearby lawn.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, November 13, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNT/KWCH) - Two people were killed in a head-on car crash on Interstate 35 in Geary County Saturday. KSNT reports that Kansas Highway Patrol records show 34-year-old John Wagnaar III of Manhattan was driving a pickup truck the wrong direction on I-35 when he collided with a car driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado. KWCH reports that two people were changing a tire on a ramp off Interstate 135 in north Wichita when they were struck and killed by a impaired driver. 26-year-old Travis Mock has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence in connection with the deaths of 20-year-old Christian Evans of Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita.
WIBW
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Coming to Eastern Kansas
Winter weather is coming to eastern Kansas. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of eastern Kansas from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. About two inches of snow is expected across much of the advisory area. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Emporia gazette.com
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: 20-inch water main breaks between Arrowhead, Flint Roads
Water pressure was expected to return to normal in parts of Emporia after city crews worked to repair a 20-inch water main break on 21st Avenue Tuesday evening. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the water main serving Arrowhead and Flint Roads failed. Water pressure was affected as repairs were made.
Emporia gazette.com
Assessing change at Emporia State University
Many changes are underway at Emporia State University as suggested by the motto on the ESU website: “Forward focused, future ready; building for the next 160 years.”. We support change. On Nov. 3, Greg Schneider, ESU Government Relations Officer and Roe R. Cross Distinguished Professor of History, sent the Hornets for Higher Education Newsletter to many members of the community. In the newsletter, Schneider included links to numerous documents that provide background for the events on campus during the past 18 months.
Fire destroys mobile home in Redbud on Saturday evening
Around 9:20 pm Saturday evening, Manhattan Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire in Redbud Estates. Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says residents returned home, found the fire and then called it in. Initial reports stated there were possibly people inside the mobile home, fire crews...
Comments / 0