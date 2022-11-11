TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KSNT/KWCH) - Two people were killed in a head-on car crash on Interstate 35 in Geary County Saturday. KSNT reports that Kansas Highway Patrol records show 34-year-old John Wagnaar III of Manhattan was driving a pickup truck the wrong direction on I-35 when he collided with a car driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colorado. KWCH reports that two people were changing a tire on a ramp off Interstate 135 in north Wichita when they were struck and killed by a impaired driver. 26-year-old Travis Mock has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence in connection with the deaths of 20-year-old Christian Evans of Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO