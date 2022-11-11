Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
wwno.org
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is in trouble. Today, we discuss it – in American Sign Language
The Louisiana School for the Deaf is not up to standards. Not only is enrollment declining, but over the summer, the superintendent of Louisiana’s schools for the deaf and visually impaired, Ernest Garrett III, was dismissed. And more recently, the director and principal of LSD, Heather Laine, was dismissed as well. Both for unclear reasons.
KEDM
Louisiana providing families with tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read
(BATON ROUGE, LA ) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
Louisiana's Most Dangerous Cities
Louisiana has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Louisiana, USA.By File:Flag - Lousiana Secretary of State. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
These Louisiana Lottery Scratch-Offs Still Have Big Prizes to Win
Scratch-off tickets from the Louisiana Lottery are always a big hit at Christmas at my house and they can be at yours too if you know which games still have the most and biggest prizes remaining. The top prizes left on the board for Louisiana Lottery scratchers range from $500,000...
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
Top 5 Best Christmas Tree Farms In Louisiana
This time of year, people are out and about looking to buy Christmas trees. Some choose the pre-lit LED trees, while others go for real Christmas trees. It's a matter of taste. Though the box tree is more convenient, there is something about the smell of pine that only comes from a real tree, that makes Christmas a little more special. Don't you think?
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Major backups reported after crash on I-10 West near Butte La Rose
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Major backups are being reported following a crash on I-10 West at LA 3177 near Butte La Rose. The right lane was shut down on the westbound side of the interstate Monday, Nov. 14, but all lanes have since reopened. There is no word...
fox8live.com
Louisiana governor’s race takes off early, with crowded field anticipated
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Republican Senator John Kennedy mulls throwing his hat in the ring for the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race, the field is heating up just days after the nation’s midterm elections. Kennedy, an incumbent who won re-election to the United States Senate just last week,...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
brproud.com
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
ST CHARLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were recently out and about on the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway at a time when it was illegal to hunt alligators. On Monday, November 7, “Agents cited Daniel Duzac, 29, of Metairie, for taking...
them.us
Two States Have Still Never Had an Out LGBTQ+ Person in Their Legislatures
This post originally appeared on The 19th. Alaska voters sent two out LGBTQ+ candidates to the state legislature, leaving just two states that haven’t elected even one: Louisiana and Mississippi. This lack of representation persists even after a year in which out LGBTQ+ candidates ran and won up and...
WDSU
Parts of St. Tammany Parish under boil advisory due to replacement of fire hydrants
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Parts of St. Tammany Parish are under a boil-water advisory until further notice due to the replacement of three fire hydrants. According to officials, the Department of Utilities turned off service to the entire Ben Thomas Water System on Monday. As an abundance of...
Plane Carrying Dogs from Louisiana Shelters Makes Emergency Landing in Wisconsin
A small plane carrying three people and several dogs from Louisiana had to make an emergency landing on a golf course in Wisconsin. Reports indicate that everyone on board is OK and that there were no fatalities in the rough landing. As you can see here, weather conditions in Wisconsin...
KATC News
Chilly, soggy weather on the way late Monday
Weather forecast for Monday, November 14th, 2022. Chilly, soggy weather on the way late Monday evening.
