Mount Hermon, LA

KEDM

Louisiana providing families with tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read

(BATON ROUGE, LA ) - The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email address to be notified when student registration opens this year.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism

The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday

Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Top 5 Best Christmas Tree Farms In Louisiana

This time of year, people are out and about looking to buy Christmas trees. Some choose the pre-lit LED trees, while others go for real Christmas trees. It's a matter of taste. Though the box tree is more convenient, there is something about the smell of pine that only comes from a real tree, that makes Christmas a little more special. Don't you think?
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE

