Varnado defeated by Welsh
Varnado was defeated by Welsh, 44-8, in the bi-district round of the Division IV state playoffs on the road on Friday. “We got beat by a good disciplined football team,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “They have a great program with a ton of players. I’m glad our kids got to experience being back in the playoffs hopefully we can build on that going forward into next year.”
Bogalusa facing Berwick on Friday
Bogalusa is back in action for the first time since Oct. 27 when they host Berwick in the regional round of the Division III state playoffs. “This is a new season, so everybody is starting fresh every week,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “Everybody is 0-0. We have to be fundamentally and do what we need to do to get the win.”
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday activities: Sunday school for all ages begins at 9 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10 a.m. The youth will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday activities include a prayer meeting at 5 p.m. and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, will be a busy day for the church, with the following activities planned: UMM breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Family Life Center; Stewardship Sunday will be recognized at the 10 a.m. service; a covered-dish meal will be held in the Family Life Center after the Sunday service; and decorating the sanctuary for Advent will start at 5 p.m. The first Sunday of Advent is Sunday, Nov. 27. Join ESM for a combined Sunday school class at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The December UMW meeting will be a trip to “The Tea Room” on Friday, Dec. 9. Please contact the church office if you are interested in attending.
Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
Cook announces run for parish president
I, Sarah Cook, a lifelong resident of Washington Parish, officially announce my candidacy for Parish President in the October 2023 election. I have a sincere and dedicated commitment to the betterment of my home parish. I enjoy the sense of community, as well as respect the beauty and rural setting which Washington Parish offers. It is my personal goal to work toward giving back to my parish in the most effective way possible. I am confident I have the necessary qualifications to successfully serve as your elected 2023 Washington Parish President.
Our Lady Health System receives achievement through digital survey
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), has released their coveted Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2022 data collection period. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) is proud to announce its Level 8 achievement for both the Acute and Ambulatory survey selection. FMOLHS includes...
