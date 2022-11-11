Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Ford Transit Trail Camper Van First Look Review: Accessible Adventure
By 2019, around 140,000 Americans already lived in vans full-time, while another substantial chunk of the market choose to customize and upfit vans to be the ultimate adventure vehicle for time away from home. The Ford Transit forms the basis for more motorhome conversions than any other automaker's van platform, but upfit-ready camper-van conversions straight from the factory are a rarity, and buying a van and paying for the conversion can be pricey - which is why the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Sanctuary costs more than $150,000. Sure, there are plenty of choices if you have deep pockets, but Midwest Automotive Design's Daycruiser 144 will set you back over $170,000 - that's Bentley or Maybach money. Earlier this year, a used 2017 Iglhaut Allrad-converted 2WD Mercedes Sprinter failed to meet reserve, even at the highest bid of $152,000.
insideevs.com
Italian Manufacturer Moto Parilla Unveils The Tricolore Electric MTB
Moto Parilla is an Italian e-bike manufacturer known for its unique frame designs. You could go as far as to say that its designs are outlandish and otherworldly, and give off a very custom look and feel. We previously talked about the Trillix, a commuter e-bike with a trellis frame and swooping lines. This time around, the Italian brand bedazzles the e-bike world with its newest creation, the Tricolor.
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
The best cheap electric bike deals available in 2022
Cheap electric bikes are ever-improving as demand increases, but you don't need to wait until Black Friday to find e-bike deals
insideevs.com
Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022
The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.
Madison Roam 2.5L Waterproof Jacket: Perfect protection for all types of cyclists
If you’re looking for a versatile weather-beating cycle jacket the Madison Roam 2.5L Waterproof Jacket fits the bill
Jen7, Joie Jump on Expanded Sizes
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind is including more of womankind and Joie is bringing joy to an additional audience because both California-based women’s brands have just expanded their sizing. Jen7, which 7 For All Mankind launched in 2014 to appeal to women 40 years old and above, has widened its size range from standard missy 00-16 to 00-28. When petite and plus options are combined, the Holiday 2022 collection has 12 styles that range in price from $99-$180. Holiday highlights include a high-waist ankle skinny jean in black with ombre rhinestones on the hem available in plus and petite, a...
yankodesign.com
Essential camping accessories that every outdoorsman needs
After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. And with the summer season setting in, I’m definitely in the mood to soak up some sun; and, camping could be a great outdoor activity. Although camping does have a few downsides too – I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable power station to a camping chair that doubles up as a carrying tool – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq: KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announces a new contract at a New Jersey university for 31 of its K1 Blue Light Towers and 10 of its K1 Blue Light E-Phones. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005502/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Receives Contract for 41 Machines from University in New Jersey (Photo: Business Wire)
Bikerumor
Exposure Lights add Lumens, tune Focal Point & Boost Efficiency of Reflex+
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. This year, Exposure Lights updated their range of handlebar and helmet-mounted lights, upping the lumen output, tuning the beam shape and spread, and upgrading the batteries and LEDs in order to increase efficiency across the board. The British brand is constantly updating these aspects, choosing to upgrade to better quality LEDs at every given opportunity to ensure their road and mountain bike lights are as good as they can possibly make them.
WJTV.com
Best snowboard helmet
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Snowboarding is a great way to get outside and enjoy some exercise during months of dreary winter weather. However, snowboarding, like all action sports, has an element of danger that can pose risks to more than just yourself if not properly addressed.
7 ways you can support local communities when abroad, according to travel experts
More travelers want to give back to the local community when visiting new destinations. Here are seven ways to do just that.
Endura Hummvee II Trousers review - commuter-friendly baggies that can double for causal winter gravel
Good for some light enduro riding or a trip to the office
RideApart
Graham Jarvis And Gaerne Make A Pair Of MX Boots
Gaerne, the Italian brand known for motorcycling and cycling boots, has a special edition motocross model for its top-of-the-line SG.12. It’s a special collaboration model made with enduro legend, Graham Jarvis. On a side note, Gaerne’s product line includes motorcycling and cycling boots for now, but a quick check...
electrek.co
Review: This badass sidecar electric bike is the coolest e-bike I’ve tested in a long time
One of the coolest things about electric bikes is just how diverse the industry has grown, with so many different types and styles of e-bikes. But even with over a decade in the industry, nothing could have prepared me for just how awesome it would be to test out the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike from Mod Bikes.
thelostlongboarder.com
Kremmling Skatepark | Unique Features for Longboarding
The Kremmling Skatepark is a medium sized cement skatepark measuring in at 7,000 square feet. This Grindline skatepark opened in 2007 and is located right next to the West Grand High School in Kremmling, Colorado. This skatepark has some good street obstacles as well as unique vert features. I found the large bowl and vert section fun for cement surfing while longboarding in a skatepark.
Best Black Friday exercise bike deals: big savings to be had across top brands
If you're into indoor cycling, there are some great discounts on stationary bikes on Black Friday
insideevs.com
The Samebike MIX10 E-Bike Offers No-Frills Mobility At A Low Price
As lightweight electric vehicles (LEVs) continue to demonstrate their value as urban commuters, more and more people are making the shift to electric. During hectic rush hours, LEVs like e-bikes and e-scooters are more accessible and handy, letting you move across the city more quickly than you would in a car or in public transportation. Fortunately, the e-bike industry has expanded in recent years, making e-bikes more accessible than ever.
Mudhugger Gravelhugger front and rear fender / guard review - maintaining gravel misadventure throughout the winter
Sturdy and easy to fit with loads of tyre clearance. They won’t keep 100% of the muck off you and your bike but where’s the fun in that?
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
Comments / 0