World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location

How many fried chicken restaurants is too many? The limit doesn't exist.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open up a new location in Texas, MySanAntonio reports, citing a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. This marks the restaurant's first location in San Marcos and the sixth in the state overall.

Construction on the $500,000 restaurant is set to start on January 2, 2023 with an expected completion date of June 30. It'll be located at 110 E. Martin Luther King Drive in San Marcos.

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken currently has five locations in the Lone Star State: Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.

You might be wondering, is Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken any good? GQ published a letter to the restaurant, claiming it "might very well be the best friend chicken in the world."

The first time my teeth cracked into a thigh at Gus’s and that boiling rush of chicken juices hit my tongue, suddenly I was no longer in Memphis—instead I was a kid again just outside Atlanta at a church potluck luncheon, where some woman had brought along a Tupperware container of her best homemade fried chicken for all of us to enjoy, bless her heart.