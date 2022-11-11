Read full article on original website
No. 23 SLU Heads to Nicholls in Search of Southland Title, River Bell
The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of...
Franklinton comes up short to Cecilia in the playoffs
Franklinton was defeated by Cecilia, 28-21, in the bi-district round of the Division II state playoffs on the road Friday. No. 20 Franklinton posted a 5-6 record this season. Cecilia, who is the 13th-seeded team, is 8-3. Cecilia will play against fourth-seeded North DeSoto, who is 9-1, in the regional...
Varnado defeated by Welsh
Varnado was defeated by Welsh, 44-8, in the bi-district round of the Division IV state playoffs on the road on Friday. “We got beat by a good disciplined football team,” Varnado coach Adam Brumfield said. “They have a great program with a ton of players. I’m glad our kids got to experience being back in the playoffs hopefully we can build on that going forward into next year.”
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. Washington Parish Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month with programs!. November is Native American Heritage Month! It’s a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Native people. It’s also a time...
Cook announces run for parish president
I, Sarah Cook, a lifelong resident of Washington Parish, officially announce my candidacy for Parish President in the October 2023 election. I have a sincere and dedicated commitment to the betterment of my home parish. I enjoy the sense of community, as well as respect the beauty and rural setting which Washington Parish offers. It is my personal goal to work toward giving back to my parish in the most effective way possible. I am confident I have the necessary qualifications to successfully serve as your elected 2023 Washington Parish President.
Hess
Shirley Ann Hess, a resident of Bogalusa, La., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 65. She is survived by her partner of twenty-two years, Michael “Mike” Sigrist; two daughters, Regina Faye Martin and Rebecca Ann Martin; ten grandchildren, Brittany Creppel, Kaleb Bruce, Brendon Gautreaux, Bregan Dewey, Brook Dewey, Hailey Cheramie, Braden Billiot, Brailey Lasseigne, Braxton Lasseigne and Adalyn Broussard; five great grandchildren, Kylie Thorp, Kole Thorp, Nathan Blackwell, Kaleia Bruce and Malayia Cheramie; eight siblings, Cecile Hess, Huey Paul Hess, Theresa Pierce, Joyce DeMolle, Terry Landry, Malinda Barrios, Letti Ann Martinovich and Leslie Fontaine.
