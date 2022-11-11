Read full article on original website
Poland military on alert after missile strike
Poland's military was on high alert Wednesday after a deadly missile strike on a village near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine. The talks came after Poland's President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence of who fired the missile that killed two people in the southeastern village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine.
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the country's east, killing two people
Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland
Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes.The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which also included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.They pledged to offer their “full support” for Poland’s investigation into the incident, with preliminary assessments from US intelligence later suggesting the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.Mr Sunak then held...
'Unlikely' Poland missile fired from Russia: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was "unlikely" a missile strike on Poland was launched from Russia, speaking after emergency talks with allies in Bali about the deadly attack. The incident came after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday that left millions of households without power.
