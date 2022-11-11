Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes.The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which also included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.They pledged to offer their “full support” for Poland’s investigation into the incident, with preliminary assessments from US intelligence later suggesting the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian one.Mr Sunak then held...

