Sally Beauty to close 350 stores

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Salon product seller Sally Beauty is closing about 350 stores, the company announced Thursday.

"The Company is accelerating its store optimization plan, including the closure of approximately 350 stores," Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. wrote in a quarterly report.

The majority of closures will happen in December, the cosmetics chain said.

Sally Beauty's website says there are 48 store locations within 50 miles of Boston. The company did not immediately say which Sally Beauty stores would close.

Sally Beauty sales have been "unfavorably impacted by inflationary pressures that continued to impact consumer behavior," the company said.

CBS News reported that inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago.

Comments / 13

Brenton Perkins
2d ago

Go Joe biden!!!! Ain't he just great! Obama is teaching him well, on how to destroy Americas economy, and kill jobs all over the country.He has 8 years of experience in race baiting, job killing, and the destruction of healthcare.

Reply
16
Everyoneevolve
3d ago

The store hasn’t been good for years . I’m surprised they were still open .

Reply(1)
8
cuteasabutton
3d ago

I haven’t shopped in Sallys in years. I can order the same stuff on Amazon

Reply(1)
8
