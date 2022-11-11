Marathon wins Economic Impact in Sports Tourism Award

The nation’s leading publication for sporting event managers and organizers has awarded one if it’s top honors to Elizabeth City’s U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.

Sports Destination Management named the inaugural in-person Coast Guard marathon held last spring in the city one of its “2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism” winners in its November-December issue.

The first in-person Coast Guard Marathon organized by Visit Elizabeth City and held last March attracted over 1,500 runners from 45 states for a 5K race and half and full marathons. The inaugural event had an economic impact over well over $700,000 over the three days it was held.

The specific award given to the marathon is for “Innovations in Sports Tourism.” It gives special recognition to VEC for showing creativity and ingenuity in creating a successful and well-received event.

VEC Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said the award is a big deal.

“We are very, very honored to be included as one of just a few innovations in sports tourism awards,” Ruffieux said.

The award given to the marathon puts the race among some of the elite sporting events — both large and small — honored in different several categories by Sports Destination Management. Other sporting events honored by SDM include the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, the 18-day AAU National Volleyball Championships and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

SDM is targeted toward executives, managers and tournament directors and the article is also on the publication’s website.

SDM managing editor Mary Helen Sprecher wrote in the article that the overall national economic impact of sporting events in 2022 was above pre-pandemic numbers.

“This year alone, the economic impact of all award winners was more than $2.42 billion, nearly tripling our highest pre-pandemic number,” Sprecher wrote. “And that’s just winners who represent a very small fraction of the entire industry.”

The marathon is the only official road race of the U.S. Coast Guard and next year’s event will be held March 2-4, 2023. In addition to the three races, the weekend also will include a health and fitness expo, a post-race celebration and U.S. Coast Guard flyovers and demonstrations.

Ruffieux expects even more runners to visit the city next spring. Since registration opened Aug. 4 around 540 people have already signed up to run the race in person. Those runners come from 40 states. Around 360 people have signed up to run a race virtually.

“This is literally a national event,” Ruffieux said. “We have runners coming from two different countries as well, so it is technically an international event.’’

The marathon and half marathon courses run along the Pasquotank River and through the U.S. Coast Guard Base and Air Station.

But next year’s marathon course will route runners along the airstrip on the U.S. Coast Guard base, which Ruffieux called a unique opportunity.

Marathon runners will also see Elizabeth City State University on a course that features a loop around one of the last standing World War II airship hangars that is now part of TCOM, which is one of the race sponsors.

All three races begin and end along the city’s downtown waterfront and the course is sanctioned and certified by USA Track and Field and it is among the flattest official Boston Marathon qualifying courses in the United States.

Ruffieux also said that next year’s race may include a North Carolina Military Challenge that would include Fort Bragg, Camp Lejune and Base Elizabeth City.

The marathon already has a “Semper Paratus Challenge” where runners competed in the 5K race and then in one of the two marathons the following day. Semper Paratus means “Always Ready” and it is the official motto of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The idea for the additional challenge came about after Ruffieux attended the N.C. Defense Summit where the marathon was honored by the state’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“That (visit) led into conversations about additional new features in the marathon,” Ruffieux said.