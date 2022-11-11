DTE moves up closure dates for Monroe coal plant

MONROE — Calling climate change “the defining public policy issue of our time,” DTE Energy has announced plans for a major shift in its business model that will begin the process of closing its massive coal-fired power plant near Monroe 12 years ahead of an already expedited schedule.

Built in 1971, the four-unit Monroe power station is the nation’s fourth-largest that generates electricity from coal combustion, and it is one of America’s largest sources of climate-altering carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. It is also Monroe’s largest employer.

DTE’s 20-year plan for producing greener energy calls for the decommissioning process of the Monroe facility’s first two units to begin in 2028, 12 years ahead of the previously expedited date of 2040. The other two units are to be taken out of service in 2035.

In a document known to state regulators as an Integrated Resource Plan, a road map that Michigan utilities are required to produce at least once every five years, DTE acknowledges the nation’s energy landscape “is changing rapidly and fundamentally.”

It also states that DTE — America’s seventh-largest utility by revenue — can “help address this challenge [of climate change] in a meaningful way.”

The plan calls for a $9 billion investment, mostly in wind and solar projects, over the next 10 years that DTE believes will support more than 25,000 jobs across Michigan.

Among other features:

■ There will be more than a five-fold increase in wind and solar projects, adding 15,400 megawatts of renewables to the existing 3,000 megawatts by 2042. The first third of that increase is to occur between 2023 and 2032.

■ There will be unprecedented investments in battery storage technology.

■ DTE’s Belle River coal-fired power plant in St. Clair County will be transformed into a natural gas peaking plant, meaning it will only be used to help offset peak demand periods. That transformation is to be completed in 2026, instead of the previously scheduled 2028. Belle River and Monroe are the last two of DTE’s once large array of coal-fired power plants.

In an interview with The Blade, DTE Energy President and Chief Executive Officer Jerry Norcia said there will likewise be commitments made to improve resiliency and reliability.

DTE and Michigan’s other major utility, Consumers Energy Co., were ordered by the Michigan Public Service Commission last month to report back on strategies for reducing power outages and keeping the public safe from downed power lines. The commission also ordered a third-party audit.

DTE’s plan includes $8 billion to modernize the electric grid in hopes of having it stand up better to extreme weather.

“This is really a unique time in our history,” Mr. Norcia said. “Monroe is really in a prime position for future assets.”

The eventual fate of the sprawling complex where Monroe’s coal-fired power plant has sat for the past 51 years isn’t immediately known. But there’s enough acreage there for a massive investment in utility-scale solar panels, many of which will likely be installed before the first two units are taken out of service, Mr. Norcia said.

The site is at 3500 E. Front St., about a 20-mile drive from downtown Toledo, just east of Monroe and in an area where the River Raisin meets the western Lake Erie shoreline.

DTE has a no-layoff policy. Mr. Norcia said staffing reductions at the Monroe site will first be sought through attrition and that employees still working there by 2035 will be transferred to different jobs within the utility. The plant will rely more heavily on contractors and temporary workers by then, Mr. Norcia said.

The coal-fired power plant in Monroe now produces 30 percent of DTE’s electricity, and the nearby Fermi 2 nuclear plant in northern Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township produces 20 percent. Together, they are part of what Mr. Norcia calls that utility’s “energy highway.”

“Those locations and assets are very strategic,” Mr. Norcia said. “Monroe’s going to figure prominently into our future.”

Although DTE acquired a license to build a Fermi 3 nuclear plant years ago as a contingency, when the former Bush administration offered millions of dollars in incentives under the federal government’s Energy Policy Act of 2005, there continue to be no plans for building such a multi-billion dollar nuclear facility in today’s market, Mr. Norcia said.

Since the modern era of horizontal fracking of shale began about 2007, resulting in record-low natural gas prices and upending energy markets in general, analysts have said there is even less incentive for utilities — especially in states such as Michigan and Ohio that have deregulated electricity markets — to invest in nuclear power. Plants the size of what has been envisioned as Fermi 3 now cost well over $10 billion.

“The economics are really tough. They’re really expensive,” Mr. Norcia said of traditional, commercial-scale nuclear plants.

For now, at least, DTE is content to continue using its Fermi 2 nuclear plant as its sole source of nuclear energy production until its license expires on March 20, 2045. The utility, though, is following developments in the small modular reactor, or SMR, technology that is seen as potentially more affordable, easier to manage, and with less overhead.

“SMR research is encouraging. But that’s a decade away before we have something economically feasible,” Mr. Norcia said.

He credited the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act for creating tax credits and other incentives that will help DTE produce cleaner energy.

“The Inflation Reduction Act was a game-changer,” Mr. Norcia said. “These coal plants have to be replaced, and we’ve got a plan to do that.”

Only three years ago, in 2019, DTE announced plans to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Now, with its new filing, it plans to greatly expedite that schedule.

Its latest timetable calls for a 65 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions by 2028 instead of 50 percent; 90 percent by 2040 instead of 80 percent, and net zero emissions by 2050. Emissions from 2005 serve as the baseline.

Amy Bandyk, Citizens Utility Board of Michigan executive director, said her group is in the early stages of reviewing DTE’s plan, but added that “some early signs are not promising, including in regards to the Monroe plant.”

Moving away from coal-fired generation is a positive step, she said, but she wonders why DTE didn’t heed calls from advocacy groups sooner.

“It is interesting that DTE only now, after resisting these calls to retire the plant early, is moving up the retirement date,” Ms. Bandyk said.

She said she would have concerns if DTE winds up transforming the fuel source for the Monroe plant’s final two units from coal to natural gas.

Mr. Norcia told The Blade that could be a possibility if the controversial carbon capture and sequestration technology becomes more viable by 2035. Monroe County has “cool geology for carbon capture,” he said.

“That technology has proven to be very expensive and inefficient whenever it has been tried at different power plants around the country, and so we are very skeptical [if] that part of the plan is good for ratepayers,” Ms. Bandyk said.

She said her group also would like to see a greater commitment to energy efficiency.

“Energy efficiency measures are cheap, effective but not capital-intensive. So the interests of DTE’s shareholders and its customers are at odds, to some degree.” Ms. Bandyk said.

John Richter, Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association senior policy analyst, agreed.

Though agreeing DTE’s greater emphasis on renewables is “clearly a move in the right direction,” he has concerns about the Monroe coal plant becoming fueled by natural gas in the future and the utility relying on still-unproven carbon capture and sequestration.

“This would expand Michigan’s dependence on fracked gas, with its environmental impacts and wild fuel price swings,” Mr. Richter said. “Various attempts at carbon capture around the world have been financial disasters, and Michigan ratepayers should not be on the hook for a technological gamble with such poor odds of success. Solar and wind plants have a strong history generating power at low and predictable cost.”

Bob Clark-Phelps, a senior member of the technical staff at First Solar who helps run the local Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter and founded the Creation Care team at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, said he’s enthused by DTE’s plan and believes it will build momentum in the utility sector.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a national, nonpartisan group that urges members of Congress from both parties to pass reasonable climate legislation.

"DTE’s decision to accelerate its transition to clean energy is a major victory for our climate, local jobs, and for everyone who likes to breathe clean air. We’re seeing the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act which Citizens’ Climate Lobby and many other climate advocates helped to pass, and we expect other utilities will follow DTE’s lead," Mr. Clark-Phelps.

Matt Helms, Michigan Public Service Commission spokesman, said hearing dates on DTE’s plan are being scheduled. The commission, as a matter of routine, does not commit on pending cases, he said.