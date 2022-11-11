Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
A Brief History of the World's First Cell Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you're reading this, you've probably got your own cell phone. Throughout the 21st century, our need for and reliance on phones has grown exponentially. You may have even said, "I can't live without my phone!" a few times in the past.
makeuseof.com
Which Apple Watch Ultra Band Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most expensive wearables from Apple. Made for adventurers and athletes, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
makeuseof.com
Nothing Ear Stick Review: Great Looking Budget Earbuds Hit the Spot
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nothing's Ear Stick are the company's second set of earbuds. The battery life and overall quality are good, but the earbud design won't suit everyone. However, if they fit your ears, they could be a great option.
makeuseof.com
Early Black Friday Deal Cuts Beats Earbuds Prices By Up to $70
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to listening to music while on the go, there are few earbuds that can compare to those from Beats. While they can be a bit pricey, they're not the most expensive on the market. And since Black Friday is just around the corner, the early deals are taking off as much as 33% off that price.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Pro: The Best $1000 Phone in 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. While the iPhone 14 Pro might look nearly identical to its predecessor, it brings software and hardware improvements including the new Dynamic Island, a bigger battery, and faster cameras, that continue to make the Pro series one of the best premium smartphones for less than $1000.
makeuseof.com
Swollen Battery? Expensive to Replace? Run Your Smartphone Without a Battery!
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Batteries of older phones can swell up after surpassing their charging cycles. Batteries also swell up if they are left unused for a prolonged period. Although the battery can be replaced for some phone models, the exorbitant pricing of battery replacement is discouraging many phone owners from doing so.
makeuseof.com
What Is MirrorLink? A Guide to the Car Smartphone Communication Standard
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Nowadays, you can mirror your smartphone's screen to almost any device—from your TV or laptop to your car's infotainment screen. Now, if you want to mirror your smartphone to your car's infotainment system, you must either have an Android Auto- or Apple CarPlay-compatible head unit.
makeuseof.com
CapCut vs. Video Star vs. Alight Motion: Which Is the Best Mobile Video Editor?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Mobile video editing apps are rolling out more and more advanced features as we speak, making them legitimate contenders for serious video editing projects. Today, we're...
makeuseof.com
The 9 Things That Affect CPU Performance
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Are you looking for a new processor? Or did you notice your computer processor performance constantly varying? But what are the factors influencing these variations?. The...
makeuseof.com
Level Up Your Mobile Tech With ESR Gear
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. ESR Gear, founded in 2009, is well-known as one of the leading brands for mobile accessories. From protective phone cases to wireless chargers, ESR Gear focuses its efforts on being able to make tech easier to use.
makeuseof.com
How to Instantly Save Print Screen Screenshots as an Image on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Do you often take screenshots using the Print Screen shortcut but have to paste them into another app before you can save them? Would you like all screenshots captured via the Print Screen key to be saved directly to a folder rather than on the Windows clipboard? Windows allows users to bypass the clipboard and save Print Screen screenshots directly to a folder.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday Deal: Get IPVanish for 70% Off
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We have so little privacy online, but a VPN can certainly help to some extent in the sense that our connections are instantly secured and our IPs get changed to match those in the location of the selected server.
makeuseof.com
RISC vs. RISC-V vs. ARM: What Is the Difference?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The processor is the brain of any computer, and it is constantly evolving to improve efficiency. A processor’s design determines how many instructions it can do and how fast and efficiently it can do them. RISC, RISC-V, and ARM are terms used in processor design to denote a type of processor using a specific type of instruction set architecture (ISA).
makeuseof.com
Nvidia RTX 3060 vs. Intel Arc A770: Should You Upgrade to Intel?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Intel is now officially in the GPU game. It's been a long time coming, but finally, Intel has a graphics card worth buying for gamers. Two, actually—the Arc A770 and the Arc A750. They're not the best out there, and they're certainly no match for NVIDIA or AMD's new GPUs, but they're good enough for a lot of gamers.
makeuseof.com
The Best Ring Lights for Online Educators
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We all like to look our best at all times, right? Photographers use ring lights when taking portraits to soften their subjects’ faces with warm even light that reduces shadow. It stands to reason that online teachers can also benefit from a ring light.
makeuseof.com
Winter Is Coming: Get a Portable Station From EcoFlow
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Winter is coming and EcoFlow is here to deliver a ton of really great deals. Cold weather is not that far away right now, so you already know that power outages are on the way. Whether they're caused by power lines getting damaged by the weather or the power network not keeping up with all the extra heating devices, it matters very little when you're left in the dark without any backup power.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Miracast Not Supported by Graphics Driver" Error in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you can’t find the Connect (known as Wireless Display on Windows 11) app on your PC, you can check for Miracast compatibility using the DirectX Diagnostic Tool (Dxdiag) app in Windows 11. However, when doing so, you may encounter the Miracast not supported by graphics driver message.
Gummy bear maker Haribo rewarded a man who found the company's lost $4.8 million check with candy. The man said the reward 'was a bit cheap.'
Anouar G. saw a pieced of paper fluttering on the ground and saw it was a check for $4.8 million that made out to gummy bear candy maker Haribo.
makeuseof.com
Why Lights Flicker on a Camera and How You Can Stop It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ever noticed the lights flickering in your camera while using LED lights? It might not be noticeable when you look at the light directly when recording a video or taking pictures. But in the produced image or video, you can spot distortions caused by the flickering.
makeuseof.com
Understand Database Relationships in Django
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A database relationship describes the connection between different database tables. The relations determine how to store and retrieve data. Django works well with relational database systems (RDBMS). It, therefore, supports database table relationships.
Comments / 0