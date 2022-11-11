On December 3, the Evanston Police Department will be partnering with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event. With community safety being the goal and priority, the gun buyback event allows residents to turn in unwanted guns. An unwanted gun is at an increased risk of being stolen and used illegally. It is also an opportunity for at-risk community members to turn in guns and turn away from criminal activity. This event is amnesty based which means that no arrest will be made for those turning in guns.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO