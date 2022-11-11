Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Frances Willard House takes a close-up look at Willard’s first writing
Submitted by the Frances Willard House Museum and Archives. The Frances Willard House will present its first Collection Close-Up at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. The free virtual 30-minute program will explore the story behind Frances Willard’s first major writing endeavor – Rupert Melville and His Comrades: A Story of Adventure. Participants of all ages are encouraged to attend and join in the Q&A following the presentation.
evanstonroundtable.com
EPD announces gun buyback event for Dec. 3
On December 3, the Evanston Police Department will be partnering with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event. With community safety being the goal and priority, the gun buyback event allows residents to turn in unwanted guns. An unwanted gun is at an increased risk of being stolen and used illegally. It is also an opportunity for at-risk community members to turn in guns and turn away from criminal activity. This event is amnesty based which means that no arrest will be made for those turning in guns.
evanstonroundtable.com
North Shore Choral Society delivers an evening of African American music
The North Shore Choral Society is a 120-member organization known for being an 80-year-old music organization that has given “many hundreds of nonprofessional singers the opportunity to perform choral masterworks, both old and new, and from the traditional to the avant-garde” via it performances. Yet you would not...
evanstonroundtable.com
History Preserved – A life of legacy (part 2)
In part two of a two-part episode, we rejoin Dino Robinson from Shorefront Legacy Center who continues sharing stories from his experiences growing up in Evanston and his work at Shorefront. Dino’s work at Shorefront ensures that the Black experience along the North Shore is not forgotten or ignored. This work has always been important and is even more necessary in these divisive times as we recognize the necessity of having a space to hold and treasure our histories.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Don’t let the photo above fool you – it’s not beach weather out there. But the image from photographer Richard Cahan is one of 10 “Evanston Scenes” featured in a package of greeting cards that the RoundTable is sending to donors who give $150 or more during our ongoing NewsMatch fundraising drive.
evanstonroundtable.com
Firefighters honor ETHS student Charlie Kremin with Marty Leoni Award
On Nov. 1, Evanston Township High School student Charlie Kremin was recognized by Evanston Fire Department’s Local 742 as this year’s Marty Leoni Award recipient, receiving a $2,000 scholarship to be applied towards college educational expenses. The scholarship was created in 1986 in honor and memory of Marty...
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses |Mas Salud, Starbucks, Clean Team and Comfort Desserts (really) Reimagined
Mas Salud, 720 Clark St., will open this winter and serve tapas-style Mexican food. “It is like Central American Fusion,” co-owner Michael Melnik said. He and partner Ryan Ato opened a “to go” location of Mas Salud in Chicago in May, 2021. They planned a larger...
cityofevanston.org
Evanston Launches "Clean Team"
Elevating the experience for those visiting downtown Evanston and the city’s neighborhood business districts, the City of Evanston today announced the launch of the “Streetplus Evanston Clean Team” to provide enhanced cleaning, maintenance and landscaping services in retail areas across the city. Beginning Monday, November 14, Evanston...
evanstonroundtable.com
Land Use Commission backs Masonic Temple apartments
The Evanston Land Use Commission has given its unanimous support to a proposal for the renovation of the Masonic Temple, 1453 Maple Ave. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council approve a plan to convert the interior of the long-vacant building into 30 rental housing units.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the week’s news
On a cold November Veterans Day, Evanston gathered to honor those who have served. At the podium in front of the city’s war memorial, Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 offered a sobering reminder that some have paid the ultimate price. “The people on this wall never got a chance to be veterans,” he said.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’
Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even the seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation for the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many people came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the City Council’s agenda.
evanstonroundtable.com
Council members show support for full pension funding
In a very long and issue-filled meeting, the City Council seemed to make a significant move on budget negotiations by indicating support Monday, Nov. 14, for funding police and fire pensions at 100% to meet state’s 2040 target goal. The council didn’t take a formal vote on First Ward...
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Support Evanston Climate Action Fund
Evanston’s City Council unanimously supported a Climate Emergency Resolution on April 26, 2022. Climate change was a hot campaign topic for nearly every candidate running for office in the last Evanston election. That was then, this is now. Emergency Climate Action is hard to find in the proposed $400...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s merged Catholic parishes adopt new names
Evanston’s four Catholic parishes, which merged into two last summer, recently announced new names to seal the deal as the Archdiocese of Chicago continues its Renew My Faith consolidation campaign. St. John XXIII is the new unified parish name for St. Mary and St. Nicholas, with the Rev. Jean...
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
evanstonroundtable.com
D65 puts middle school debate on hold for the year
The Midwest Middle School Debate League, which Evanston/Skokie District 65 middle schools participated in last year, has disbanded, according to Melissa Messinger, the district’s Executive Director of Communications. As a result, district leaders will spend this year designing and building their own debate league for students to join starting...
evanstonroundtable.com
Housing committee votes to renew waitlist administrators
The Evanston Housing & Community Development Committee on Tuesday unanimously renewed Libertyville-based Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) contract to administer the City’s inclusionary housing waitlist. CPAH will be paid $50,000 to administer the list in calendar year 2023, a figure that is up from about $43,000 this year.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man cut off electronic monitoring band then tried to kill 2 people in Iowa, authorities say
Tavon Baylock went viral in 2019 with a Facebook Live video that showed him playing with guns in a car and threatening to shoot a Chicago police officer who pulled up next to him in traffic. He eventually received a four-year sentence. Not long after that case was resolved, a...
Comments / 0