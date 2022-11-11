ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evanstonroundtable.com

Frances Willard House takes a close-up look at Willard’s first writing

Submitted by the Frances Willard House Museum and Archives. The Frances Willard House will present its first Collection Close-Up at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. The free virtual 30-minute program will explore the story behind Frances Willard’s first major writing endeavor – Rupert Melville and His Comrades: A Story of Adventure. Participants of all ages are encouraged to attend and join in the Q&A following the presentation.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

EPD announces gun buyback event for Dec. 3

On December 3, the Evanston Police Department will be partnering with the Evanston Community Foundation and Mount Zion Baptist Church to host a gun buyback event. With community safety being the goal and priority, the gun buyback event allows residents to turn in unwanted guns. An unwanted gun is at an increased risk of being stolen and used illegally. It is also an opportunity for at-risk community members to turn in guns and turn away from criminal activity. This event is amnesty based which means that no arrest will be made for those turning in guns.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

North Shore Choral Society delivers an evening of African American music

The North Shore Choral Society is a 120-member organization known for being an 80-year-old music organization that has given “many hundreds of nonprofessional singers the opportunity to perform choral masterworks, both old and new, and from the traditional to the avant-garde” via it performances. Yet you would not...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

History Preserved – A life of legacy (part 2)

In part two of a two-part episode, we rejoin Dino Robinson from Shorefront Legacy Center who continues sharing stories from his experiences growing up in Evanston and his work at Shorefront. Dino’s work at Shorefront ensures that the Black experience along the North Shore is not forgotten or ignored. This work has always been important and is even more necessary in these divisive times as we recognize the necessity of having a space to hold and treasure our histories.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest

Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Don’t let the photo above fool you – it’s not beach weather out there. But the image from photographer Richard Cahan is one of 10 “Evanston Scenes” featured in a package of greeting cards that the RoundTable is sending to donors who give $150 or more during our ongoing NewsMatch fundraising drive.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Firefighters honor ETHS student Charlie Kremin with Marty Leoni Award

On Nov. 1, Evanston Township High School student Charlie Kremin was recognized by Evanston Fire Department’s Local 742 as this year’s Marty Leoni Award recipient, receiving a $2,000 scholarship to be applied towards college educational expenses. The scholarship was created in 1986 in honor and memory of Marty...
EVANSTON, IL
cityofevanston.org

Evanston Launches "Clean Team"

Elevating the experience for those visiting downtown Evanston and the city’s neighborhood business districts, the City of Evanston today announced the launch of the “Streetplus Evanston Clean Team” to provide enhanced cleaning, maintenance and landscaping services in retail areas across the city. Beginning Monday, November 14, Evanston...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Land Use Commission backs Masonic Temple apartments

The Evanston Land Use Commission has given its unanimous support to a proposal for the renovation of the Masonic Temple, 1453 Maple Ave. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council approve a plan to convert the interior of the long-vacant building into 30 rental housing units.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Sunday recap of the week’s news

On a cold November Veterans Day, Evanston gathered to honor those who have served. At the podium in front of the city’s war memorial, Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 offered a sobering reminder that some have paid the ultimate price. “The people on this wall never got a chance to be veterans,” he said.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Black employee group: ‘We will not go away’

Every seat in the City Council Chambers and even the seats outside its large glass doors were filled in anticipation for the City Council’s public comment period on Nov. 14. The council was set to continue negotiating its $400 million proposed budget. But many people came to speak on an issue that wasn’t on the City Council’s agenda.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Council members show support for full pension funding

In a very long and issue-filled meeting, the City Council seemed to make a significant move on budget negotiations by indicating support Monday, Nov. 14, for funding police and fire pensions at 100% to meet state’s 2040 target goal. The council didn’t take a formal vote on First Ward...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Letter to the editor: Support Evanston Climate Action Fund

Evanston’s City Council unanimously supported a Climate Emergency Resolution on April 26, 2022. Climate change was a hot campaign topic for nearly every candidate running for office in the last Evanston election. That was then, this is now. Emergency Climate Action is hard to find in the proposed $400...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s merged Catholic parishes adopt new names

Evanston’s four Catholic parishes, which merged into two last summer, recently announced new names to seal the deal as the Archdiocese of Chicago continues its Renew My Faith consolidation campaign. St. John XXIII is the new unified parish name for St. Mary and St. Nicholas, with the Rev. Jean...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy

Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
COOK COUNTY, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

D65 puts middle school debate on hold for the year

The Midwest Middle School Debate League, which Evanston/Skokie District 65 middle schools participated in last year, has disbanded, according to Melissa Messinger, the district’s Executive Director of Communications. As a result, district leaders will spend this year designing and building their own debate league for students to join starting...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Housing committee votes to renew waitlist administrators

The Evanston Housing & Community Development Committee on Tuesday unanimously renewed Libertyville-based Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH) contract to administer the City’s inclusionary housing waitlist. CPAH will be paid $50,000 to administer the list in calendar year 2023, a figure that is up from about $43,000 this year.
EVANSTON, IL

