Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act: OpinionJason MortonChicago, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made.
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts. He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at hospital
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being found shot multiple times on Chicago's near West Side. Around 12:58 p.m., police say the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was discovered in the 2200 block of W Cermak Road, police said. He was taken to...
fox32chicago.com
2 Lower West Side shootings that left 3 dead may be connected, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - In just 45 minutes on Monday afternoon, a man was found shot to death on the Lower West Side and two others gunned down in separate attacks that the local alderperson said were potentially linked to an escalating gang war. Local Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) told the Sun-Times...
fox32chicago.com
Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles
CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JCPenney parking lot
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week. Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.
Boy, 15, shot in the leg on South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the police, the boy was in an alley at the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 5:57 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown individual. The boy was transported to Comers […]
Tow truck driver shot and killed on West Side: CPD
A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving in Garfield Park. The man, 49, was traveling west on Fulton near Wolcott when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace
CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 56-year-old who was sitting on porch in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was sitting on a porch in Bronzeville last Thursday. Kenneth Haywood, 30, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Haywood allegedly shot and killed a 56-year-old man who was sitting outside of a home...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say violent crime on CTA is decreasing but warn passengers to stay alert
CHICAGO - Ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, Chicago police are making their presence known on public transportation. They are encouraging riders to keep their backpacks and shopping bags closed and secure, and if they see something suspicious to call 911. On Tuesday, officers in the public transportation section...
fox32chicago.com
Teens, 15 and 18, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting
CHICAGO - Two teenagers were critically wounded during a shooting inside a residence Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue and discovered an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man stabbed co-worker multiple times during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles: police
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing his co-worker during a fight Saturday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. At about 12:15 a.m., Niles police officers responded to the Coca-Cola Bottling Company located at 7400 N. Oak Park Ave. for a report of a stabbing. While...
Woman hospitalized after her arm gets stuck in machine near Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was rushed to the hospital after her arm became stuck in a machine near Little Village Tuesday morning. Police said the 24-year-old woman was injured while 4400 block of West 35th Place and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with injuries to her right arm. This is an industrial area with several warehouses. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Man shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The shooting occurred at 63rd and Fairfield.
Chicago crime: Suspects at large after passenger attacked on CTA Red Line train, police say
A passenger was attacked on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.
abc17news.com
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
fox32chicago.com
West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting
CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Driver killed after being struck by gunfire, crashing vehicle into bus stop
CHICAGO - A man is dead after being struck by gunfire and then crashing his vehicle into a bus stop on the Near West Side. At about 10:47 p.m. Sunday, a 49-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Fulton when offenders in two different vehicles began shooting, Chicago police said.
Comments / 3