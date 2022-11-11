ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Two teens shot inside West Pullman home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teens were shot inside a home in the West Pullman neighborhood. According to police, officers responded to a home in the 11600 block of South Yale around 12:40 a.m. and found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police said the 18-year-old male was shot in the leg, hand and chest. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. The 15-year-old was found laying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot to his head. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Police recovered two handguns from the scene. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. Pherris Harrington, 26, has been charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking along with five other counts.  He will appear in bond court Tuesday. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Delivery driver carjacked in West Town, suspect crashes into several vehicles

CHICAGO - A Connecticut man was charged with carjacking a delivery driver and crashing into several vehicles Sunday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood. Jeremy Ofori, 30, is accused of forcefully carjacking a 28-year-old delivery driver and fleeing in their car around 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Gunmen enter West Side business, shoot 15-year-old boy

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times Monday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:55 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a business in the 3100 block of W. Roosevelt Road when two unknown offenders entered, pulled out guns and fired shots. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, shot in the leg on South Side

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the police, the boy was in an alley at the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue around 5:57 p.m. when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown individual. The boy was transported to Comers […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace

CHICAGO - Violent tension between biker gangs in Chicago is reportedly escalating following years of relative peace. Chicago’s infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club is warring against the Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club, a rival group that has reportedly been crowding in on the Outlaws' turf in the city, according to bikers and police sources who spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens, 15 and 18, critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were critically wounded during a shooting inside a residence Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 11600 block of South Yale Avenue and discovered an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman hospitalized after her arm gets stuck in machine near Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was rushed to the hospital after her arm became stuck in a machine near Little Village Tuesday morning. Police said the 24-year-old woman was injured while 4400 block of West 35th Place and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with injuries to her right arm. This is an industrial area with several warehouses. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. 
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

West Englewood 'Peace Campus' damaged in shooting

CHICAGO - Even in a place designed for peace, violence can invade. Michelle Rashad — the Executive Director of "Imagine Englewood If" — says bullets broke a basketball backboard, they became lodged in a window frame, and they hit a neighbor's house last month. All of it happened on the nonprofit's Peace Campus in West Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL

