5 Ways to Fix the "Secure Boot State Unsupported" Error in Windows
Secure Boot is a security feature that helps to ensure that only trusted applications are installed on the computer. Although this feature is enabled by default on most computers, you will still likely see the "Secure Boot state unsupported" error while installing Windows 11.
How to Use a Switch Statement in C#
In an application, it is common for certain events to only occur based on certain conditions. You can use different types of conditional statements to handle these events. This includes if-statements, if-else statements, switch statements, and more.
In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Not Working on Android? Try These Fixes
The fingerprint scanner is one of the most secure ways to keep your Android smartphone safe from unauthorized access. While the feature provides you with a quick and easy way to unlock your phone, it may not always respond as you'd expect it to at times.
How to Disable Firefox View for Tab Management
Have you noticed the Firefox tab in the corner of your screen? Firefox switched things up by adding Firefox View, and while it's meant to be a useful feature, you might not find yourself using it.
5 Free Tools to Check If Your Browser Is Safe and Private
Your browser is your first line of defense against malicious software, privacy-invading trackers, annoying ads, and many other cyber threats. But how can you know for...
How to Fix Windows 11 Not Allowing Copy and Pasting Into Calculator
Having trouble pasting numbers into the Windows 11 calculator app? The solution might be simple. Let's have a look at what might prevent you from pasting numbers into the calculator.
How to Enable Dark Mode in OneNote on Any Device
Dark mode is a feature that you can enable in many applications. This includes Microsoft products such as Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. You can...
How to Fix the "These Files Have Properties That Can’t Be Read” Photos Error in Windows 10 & 11
The Microsoft Photos app (Photos Legacy in Windows 11) is an image viewer that also incorporates a video editor. That editor usually enables Photos users to set up video projects. However, some users see this error message when they try to add MP4 files in that video editor, "These files have properties that can't be read."
How to Fix the “Some of Your Accounts Require Attention” Error in Windows 10 & 11
Using the same Microsoft account across multiple devices is a simple way to keep your preferences in sync. However, you may encounter the "Some of your accounts require attention" error.
What Is MirrorLink? A Guide to the Car Smartphone Communication Standard
Nowadays, you can mirror your smartphone's screen to almost any device—from your TV or laptop to your car's infotainment screen. Now, if you want to mirror your smartphone to your car's infotainment system, you must either have an Android Auto- or Apple CarPlay-compatible head unit.
DuckDuckGo’s Mac Desktop Browser Is Now Open for Public Beta
The privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, has released its desktop browser on Mac in a public beta after being in closed beta since April. The browser's arrival on macOS is perfect for those who want privacy as they browse the web. However, those on Windows shouldn't have to wait long as a Windows version is confirmed and is currently in the beta testing stage.
How to Disable Mobile Data for Spotify on iPhone
Most of us love listening to Spotify—everything from lo-fi beats while at work to the latest podcast episode on our commute home. If you're an avid Spotify user, you know how easy it can quickly consume mobile data.
How to Instantly Save Print Screen Screenshots as an Image on Windows
Do you often take screenshots using the Print Screen shortcut but have to paste them into another app before you can save them? Would you like all screenshots captured via the Print Screen key to be saved directly to a folder rather than on the Windows clipboard? Windows allows users to bypass the clipboard and save Print Screen screenshots directly to a folder.
7 Tips and Tricks to Master Pages on Mac
Pages is basically Mac's equivalent to Microsoft Word. While you can also use Word on your Mac, the Pages app offers a lot of benefits you might want to take advantage of.
RISC vs. RISC-V vs. ARM: What Is the Difference?
The processor is the brain of any computer, and it is constantly evolving to improve efficiency. A processor's design determines how many instructions it can do and how fast and efficiently it can do them. RISC, RISC-V, and ARM are terms used in processor design to denote a type of processor using a specific type of instruction set architecture (ISA).
Why Lights Flicker on a Camera and How You Can Stop It
Ever noticed the lights flickering in your camera while using LED lights? It might not be noticeable when you look at the light directly when recording a video or taking pictures. But in the produced image or video, you can spot distortions caused by the flickering.
A Brief History of the World's First Cell Phones
If you're reading this, you've probably got your own cell phone. Throughout the 21st century, our need for and reliance on phones has grown exponentially. You may have even said, "I can't live without my phone!" a few times in the past.
Relative vs. Absolute Path in Linux: What Is the Difference?
Absolute and relative path names are two ways to specify the virtual address of a directory or file on Linux. But what's the difference between these two path types, and which one should you use in your commands? Let's find out.
Fedora 37 Speeds Along With Dev-Focused Features, Brand-New Editions
The Fedora project has announced the release of Version 37 of the Linux distribution. What's New in Fedora 37?. "Today I'm excited to share the results...
Serif Has Released Affinity V2: What Does This Mean for Users?
Serif Affinity software is arguably one of the top creative suites available for designers or photographers, and its one-time purchase business model is something that many creators prefer to rolling subscriptions. Serif has announced a new Version 2 upgrade with new Affinity features.
