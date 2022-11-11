ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KICK AM 1530

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
West Newsmagazine

Business Briefs

After 30 years of caring for children through their school, The Elegant Child Early Learning Center, the Rowland family will pass on those responsibilities to Premier Early Childhood Education Partners. Debbie Rowland said the company understands the value of a family-owned business and will continue its legacy with the guidance of director Kathy Wolfe, assistant director Jim Steimley, our wonderful administrators and “our amazing teachers who will continue to love nurture and teach the children.” The Elegant Child Early Learning Center will also keep its name and location at 513 Strecker Road in Ballwin. To learn more, call (636) 458-4414 or visit elegantchildcampus.com.
BALLWIN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Missourinet

Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy

ST. LOUIS – A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Franco Sicuro,...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
West Newsmagazine

Local authors offer a gift you can open over and over again

Humorist Garrison Keillor had it right when he quipped, “A book is a gift you can open again and again.”. Whether you’re looking for a fun and fantastical way to engage a young reader, a historic dive for a sports or music fan, a suspenseful novel, or some non-fiction advice, this list will provide great gift ideas for everyone on your list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

A Spirited Holiday Past: The ultimate holiday house tour

Time travel is impossible, except during Historic Saint Louis’ Spirited Holiday Past. On Dec. 3, the annual celebration will transport travelers to over 20 historic homes and museums throughout the St. Louis region. The tour sites date from the late 18th to early 20th century and stretch from Southern Illinois, west across the Mississippi to St. Louis City and County and south to the Maison Bolduc in Ste. Genevieve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

