West Newsmagazine
Business Briefs
After 30 years of caring for children through their school, The Elegant Child Early Learning Center, the Rowland family will pass on those responsibilities to Premier Early Childhood Education Partners. Debbie Rowland said the company understands the value of a family-owned business and will continue its legacy with the guidance of director Kathy Wolfe, assistant director Jim Steimley, our wonderful administrators and “our amazing teachers who will continue to love nurture and teach the children.” The Elegant Child Early Learning Center will also keep its name and location at 513 Strecker Road in Ballwin. To learn more, call (636) 458-4414 or visit elegantchildcampus.com.
mymoinfo.com
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
Missourinet
Missouri correctional officers getting settlement checks
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Missouri is sending out settlement checks to thousands of current and former correctional officers. The checks mark the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre- and post-shift security clearance work.
Search for missing paraglider continues near Washington, Missouri
The cold weather has not stopped the search for Kenny Loudermilk.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Missouri Governor Parson has to appoint new attorney general, and treasurer again
Now that two current Missouri politicians have been elected to new offices, Gov. Mike Parson has a big decision to make.
Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy
ST. LOUIS – A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dr. Franco Sicuro,...
West Newsmagazine
Local authors offer a gift you can open over and over again
Humorist Garrison Keillor had it right when he quipped, “A book is a gift you can open again and again.”. Whether you’re looking for a fun and fantastical way to engage a young reader, a historic dive for a sports or music fan, a suspenseful novel, or some non-fiction advice, this list will provide great gift ideas for everyone on your list.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
O’Fallon, Missouri hears from Gateway Fiber after natural gas line rupture
The companies involved in a natural gas line rupture a week ago in O’Fallon, Missouri, reported to city hall Monday night, to try and figure out what went wrong and how to prevent future issues.
West Newsmagazine
A Spirited Holiday Past: The ultimate holiday house tour
Time travel is impossible, except during Historic Saint Louis’ Spirited Holiday Past. On Dec. 3, the annual celebration will transport travelers to over 20 historic homes and museums throughout the St. Louis region. The tour sites date from the late 18th to early 20th century and stretch from Southern Illinois, west across the Mississippi to St. Louis City and County and south to the Maison Bolduc in Ste. Genevieve.
Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
Hunter finds remains of Jefferson County man missing since April 2021
An investigation is underway after a hunter found human remains of a man missing since April 2021 in Jefferson County.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
