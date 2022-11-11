After 30 years of caring for children through their school, The Elegant Child Early Learning Center, the Rowland family will pass on those responsibilities to Premier Early Childhood Education Partners. Debbie Rowland said the company understands the value of a family-owned business and will continue its legacy with the guidance of director Kathy Wolfe, assistant director Jim Steimley, our wonderful administrators and “our amazing teachers who will continue to love nurture and teach the children.” The Elegant Child Early Learning Center will also keep its name and location at 513 Strecker Road in Ballwin. To learn more, call (636) 458-4414 or visit elegantchildcampus.com.

BALLWIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO